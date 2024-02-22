On Supporting – You: Sony Electronics

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Sony’s philosophy is to solve customers’ pain points and be a strong partner to the industry through education, alignment with other leading companies, and direct interaction with customers—end users, resellers, distributors, the channel, integrators, or consultants. We’ve taken a very deliberate approach, working hand in hand with our Pro AV community to design, develop, and enhance both our products and our outreach based on their needs and feedback.

We’ve taken a very deliberate approach, working hand in hand with our Pro AV community to design, develop, and enhance both our products and our outreach based on their needs and feedback." —Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

We’re focused on making Sony products easier to inform, spec, and integrate through engagement efforts such as our ACE (architects, consultants, and engineers) Portal. This provides critical assets and knowledge, including BIM (building information management) content, CAD drawings, and Revit files, as well as technical information, configurator tools, webinars, and case studies. Sony remains committed to our end users beyond the point of sale. This is demonstrated through our regular Tech Tuesday series of webinars, taking a deeper dive on some of Sony’s latest technologies and offering our community an open forum to learn and ask questions. Additionally, the RV on AV video series is focused on thought leadership and trending topics in the market. 

Support is also shown through our continual updates and improvements through initiatives such as free firmware updates and license upgrades, which bring new functionality to products and solutions and let them grow as a customers’ needs develop. We pride ourselves on building strong, continued relationships with our end users and integrators, checking in to make sure their technology is working hard and meeting their needs. We appreciate the chance to see our customers and spend time with them in their space, as well as at industry and Sony-sponsored trade shows and events. Sony also takes care to shine a spotlight on customers through case study and marketing opportunities, strengthening relationships whenever the opportunities arise.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders]

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.