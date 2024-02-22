On Supporting – You: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

Sony’s philosophy is to solve customers’ pain points and be a strong partner to the industry through education, alignment with other leading companies, and direct interaction with customers—end users, resellers, distributors, the channel, integrators, or consultants. We’ve taken a very deliberate approach, working hand in hand with our Pro AV community to design, develop, and enhance both our products and our outreach based on their needs and feedback.

We’re focused on making Sony products easier to inform, spec, and integrate through engagement efforts such as our ACE (architects, consultants, and engineers) Portal. This provides critical assets and knowledge, including BIM (building information management) content, CAD drawings, and Revit files, as well as technical information, configurator tools, webinars, and case studies. Sony remains committed to our end users beyond the point of sale. This is demonstrated through our regular Tech Tuesday series of webinars, taking a deeper dive on some of Sony’s latest technologies and offering our community an open forum to learn and ask questions. Additionally, the RV on AV video series is focused on thought leadership and trending topics in the market.

Support is also shown through our continual updates and improvements through initiatives such as free firmware updates and license upgrades, which bring new functionality to products and solutions and let them grow as a customers’ needs develop. We pride ourselves on building strong, continued relationships with our end users and integrators, checking in to make sure their technology is working hard and meeting their needs. We appreciate the chance to see our customers and spend time with them in their space, as well as at industry and Sony-sponsored trade shows and events. Sony also takes care to shine a spotlight on customers through case study and marketing opportunities, strengthening relationships whenever the opportunities arise.

