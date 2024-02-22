On Supporting – You: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Rob Moodey, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video

Matrox Video recognizes the importance of supporting AV/IT installations to ensure success for our customers—the manufacturers and integrators that supply, spec, and design those installations. They are successful when the end users are successful. Our commitment to facilitating seamless installations encompasses several key elements.

First, our products are renowned for their user-friendly design, both for hardware and software. Our customers consistently praise the simplicity and reliability of our offerings, emphasizing that they “just work.” This ease of use enhances the overall user experience and contributes to the success of installations.

In addition to providing top-notch hardware, we go the extra mile by offering valuable software, APIs/SDKs, and customization tools—all free of charge. This added value extends beyond the initial purchase. With this comprehensive suite of resources, our customers have the power to continually optimize their AV/IT setups.

Our dedication to customer support is unparalleled. Our support team goes above and beyond to assist both existing and potential customers. We also provide support services at no extra cost.

Recognizing the challenges associated with hardware replacement in mission-critical environments, we prioritize a long product life cycle. We not only design our products for durability, but we support them for an extended period. This ensures that our customers can rely on their installations without the disruption of frequent hardware changes.

Furthermore, we advocate for open standards, believing that the flexibility to choose among the best available options maximizes value. This approach not only facilitates smooth installations but also allows our customers to select the most suitable components for their specific needs.

Our comprehensive support for AV/IT installations revolves around user-friendly products, added value through free software and support services, a commitment to extended product life cycles, and a dedication to open standards for optimal customization.

