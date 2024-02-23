On Supporting – You: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Thomas Carroll, Group Manager, PIVS Service at Panasonic Connect North America

Live events are booming as consumers crave more immersive experiences. To meet this demand, event teams are integrating projection, camera, audio, and display technologies into museums, concert halls, and immersive art exhibits in truly unique ways. The result is a surge in immersive tech, an industry expected to hit $167.75 billion by 2032. With this growing adoption, event teams need technology partners who provide seamless installation, showtime, and post-performance services.

Panasonic engineers assist and support the installation team while simultaneously training event staff on how to use the technologies. This closes the skills gap for in-house audiovisual teams for seamless future operations." —Thomas Carroll, Group Manager, PIVS Service at Panasonic Connect North America

Panasonic Connect offers a suite of services in addition to our well-known products, which customers can take advantage of across all stages of an installation. Beginning with the planning process, customers come to us with a vision. Whether working with an existing audiovisual infrastructure or creating a new space, venue, or workflow entirely from scratch, Panasonic Connect brings the right experts to the right solution and recommends the best technologies and software to bring the experience to life. With a growing lineup of industry-specific partners, content providers, and system integrators, we also offer recommendations for third-party solutions to ensure holistic, cohesive ecosystems. It is our role to listen to customers and work closely with our ecosystem of partners, innovators, and integrators to meet customer needs.

Panasonic Connect’s hands-on services extend to the installation process. With many venues struggling to find skilled tech workers, Panasonic Connect offers on-site installation support. With this service, Panasonic engineers assist and support the installation team while simultaneously training event staff on how to use the technologies. This closes the skills gap for in-house audiovisual teams for seamless future operations.

Even when an installation is complete, Panasonic Connect offers 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities, which gives our engineers alerts should on-site technical problems arise. Engineers can remotely access the device’s software to evaluate the issue and address it immediately or, if needed, relay the information back to the event team to set up a time to come on-site.

