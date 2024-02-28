On Supporting – You: Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and successful installation experience for AV/IT end users. We prioritize a customer-centric approach by providing first-rate technical support with a focus on rapid issue resolution. When a customer contacts us, they are immediately connected to a live and knowledgeable tech professional, eliminating the frustration associated with automated systems. Our commitment to first call resolution means that our experts work diligently to address any concerns during the initial contact.

By offering comprehensive support across various communication channels, we empower end users to navigate any challenges they may encounter during installation." —Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies

We recognize the importance of time, and our average wait time of less than 30 seconds underscores our dedication to minimizing downtime for our customers. Whether through phone calls, emails, or real-time chat support during business hours, our customers can expect swift responses. We pride ourselves on responding to most emails within an hour, ensuring that written communication is both timely and effective.

By offering comprehensive support across various communication channels, we empower end users to navigate any challenges they may encounter during installation. Our live, real-time assistance is not just a service, but a partnership in creating a successful installation. Our team’s expertise, coupled with a commitment to efficiency and accessibility, sets the stage for a positive customer experience and a smooth deployment process. At every step, our goal is to exceed customer expectations.

