On Supporting – You: Biamp

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Biamp

Two areas where Biamp sees tremendous value for AV and IT managers in creating a successful conferencing experience are, one, through the integration of AI into conferencing technology; and two, offering AV conferencing peripherals in a bundle that is certified to work with the dominant unified communication (UC) platforms, especially Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google.

After all, the explosion of IoT devices in the office environment, especially providing more conferencing equipment in the hybrid work era, means IT and AV pros are often tasked with managing an increasingly larger and diversified array of devices with the same internal resource constraints.

Simplify and Speed Commissioning with AI AV and IT managers can now leverage AI to create a high-quality conferencing experience for their users without sacrificing efficiency. One such tool is Biamp Launch, which automatically optimizes and tunes a conference space at the touch of a button, taking what was once a highly specialized function that could take hours or even days to execute, down to minutes. Furthermore, this type of automation also allows for more scale—the ability to do more rooms easily in less time, with less labor, but still allowing for the required customization to ensure an extraordinary experience within each space.

UC-Certified Conference Room Bundles Driving this push for automation is the mass adoption of standardization due to the rise of ubiquitous UC platforms that have radically changed the AV Pro market. To further empower AV and IT managers, Biamp offers conferencing room bundles based on the size of the conference room, offering a mix of AV peripherals including cameras, mics, loudspeakers, and control devices, along with a Lenovo UC host compute—essentially everything required for an effective conference room experience. These bundles are also certified with the major UC providers to make provisioning, installing, and commissioning conferencing rooms as seamless as possible.

Ultimately, the industry is responding to enterprise AV and IT managers to help them implement effective AV conferencing solutions efficiently and conveniently, either through a preferred integrator or by themselves.

