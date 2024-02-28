On Supporting – You: ZeeVee

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Joe Chordas, Vice President of North American Sales and Corporate Marketing at ZeeVee

ZeeVee supports AV/IT integrators and end users in creating successful installations in several key ways. We offer the industry’s broadest range of AV signal distribution solutions. Our ZyPer4K 10Gb encoders and decoders are ideal for applications that require uncompressed 4K video distribution with near zero latency.

For those installations where uncompressed 4K video will suffice, our ZyPerUHD60 1Gb models are ideal, especially for Zoom and Teams rooms. They are also future-proofed to connect to, or grow into, a fuller AV infrastructure as the need arises. ZeeVee also supports its partners by maintaining readily available stock for quick shipping, allowing them to complete projects on schedule.

We bring value to our partners and end-users is with our high-touch, customer-centric support. This attention to their engineering and system configuration needs provides extreme value—further enabling them to complete projects in a trouble-free and efficient manner. " —Joe Chordas, Vice President of North American Sales and Corporate Marketing at ZeeVee

Our ZyPer Management Platform (ZMP)—instrumental in the installation, controlling, and maintaining of our AVoIP encoders and decoders—has long been a key differentiator. In 2023, we further enhanced network security with the release of ZMP 3.x, a major upgrade that stands as the industry’s most secure management interface for network-based AV systems. All users will benefit from the latest version, but particularly those operating mission-critical systems in the government, enterprise, and healthcare sectors.

Another way we bring value to our partners and end-users is with our high-touch, customer-centric support. This attention to their engineering and system configuration needs provides extreme value—further enabling them to complete projects in a trouble-free and efficient manner.

Finally, as a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, we take our responsibility to provide training very seriously. This includes our regular Certified Solution Partner Training webinars, which share best practices for AV and IT professionals installing, maintaining, and expanding AVoIP systems.

