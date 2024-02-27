On Supporting – You: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

As a hardware manufacturer, it is essential for us to support end users throughout the buying journey. As customers consider our products and solutions, we offer multiple touchpoint opportunities for end users to connect with us, often in concert with our integration partners worldwide. Additionally, we’ve created a range of resources to support their decision-making process.

The process starts in product development, where we conduct customer focus groups and symposiums to receive feedback and ensure we build products with features that solve true challenges our end users face. Once the product ships and is available for purchase, our salespeople are available for consultation directly with end users. We help educate and inform the end users while supporting our integrator partners, who are our sales channel to the markets. During a customer’s research phase, we also provide relevant case studies to reference, and our sales teams help connect new users with existing customers who have used our products.

From product development to post-sales support and training, there is no finish line once a project is completed. We work with end users long after to ensure they are satisfied with our products throughout their use." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at AtlasIED

We also offer a free system design assistance program to help customers determine the type of products to install to help create the best system option for the environment and users’ needs. For example, end users supply our engineers with project specifics and a floor plan, and then we create a package indicating speaker placement by type, a block diagram level of signal flow, and a material equipment list.

AtlasIED focuses on training and education through our Academy. Live classes, on-demand tutorials, and self-guided courses for end users and integrator partners ensure that our technologies are understood, and the solutions are fully explained to support design, installation, maintenance, and ongoing support throughout the product life cycle.

