On Supporting – You: Peerless-AV

Megan Zeller, Senior Director, Business Development at Peerless-AV shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Senior Director, Business Development at Peerless-AV 

Peerless-AV has remained a trusted partner for AV/IT integrators seeking to create seamless and successful installations, offering comprehensive support to end users to ensure the success of their installations and a commitment to evolving products with cutting-edge technology.

Peerless-AV’s product line reflects a deep understanding of the challenges faced by AV/IT professionals. Engineered with a commitment to user-centric design, Peerless-AV solutions come equipped with features that simplify the integration process. From sleek mounting solutions to adaptable AV components, our products are designed to seamlessly integrate with existing AV/IT infrastructure. 

When challenges arise, having access to reliable customer support is crucial. Peerless-AV takes pride in offering responsive and knowledgeable assistance with queries, troubleshooting issues, providing timely solutions, and more, ensuring that customers feel supported throughout the entire installation journey." —Megan Zeller, Senior Director, Business Development at Peerless-AV

However, a successful AV/IT installation requires more than high-quality hardware; it demands knowledge and guidance. Peerless-AV provides a wealth of resources, including the Certified Installer Training Program—offering both in-person or online webinar options, as well as detailed installation guides, comprehensive documentation, and instructional videos. This allows users to navigate the installation process with confidence. These resources serve as valuable references and contribute to reducing installation time and minimizing potential challenges.

When challenges arise, having access to reliable customer support is crucial. Peerless-AV takes pride in offering responsive and knowledgeable assistance with queries, troubleshooting issues, providing timely solutions, and more, ensuring that customers feel supported throughout the entire installation journey. Peerless-AV customer service also offers real-time chat with a real person through the live chat tool on peerless-av.com. 

In the rapidly advancing world of AV/IT, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Peerless-AV invests in continuous research and development to deliver products that align with the latest industry standards. By embracing constant innovation, Peerless-AV enables end users to future-proof their installations, ensuring long-term success and adaptability in the face of technological advancements.

As technology continues to advance, Peerless-AV empowers professionals to create successful AV/IT installations with confidence and ease. 

