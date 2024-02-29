On Supporting – You: Mersive Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Sales at Mersive Technologies

The future of AV is now and has already migrated to a software-centric approach, which plays a crucial role in assisting our partners and customers in not only installing, but also maintaining an excellent experience for both users and admins. While hardware is still a core component in the solutions we provide as the AV industry, the complete user journey from installation to customer experience is heavily rooted in the quality of the software provided by the manufacturers.

Mersive Technologies’ Solstice Pods have an extensive life cycle and act as a central hub within the overall ecosystem. Through Solstice Cloud, AV/IT teams can easily deploy features, updates, patches, and more on demand or according to a schedule to minimize network disruption. This approach provides the necessary connectivity, while the user-facing software enhances ease of use and offers advanced capabilities such as video conferencing, wireless collaboration, and AV-over-IP routing.

Mersive has an exceptional team that helps our customers understand their system goals and develop a plan for deployment." —Joel Carroll, Executive Vice President of Sales at Mersive Technologies

With Solstice Cloud, all our customers can deploy Pods at scale and have complete control from anywhere. For example, one Mersive customer has successfully deployed 15,000 Pods across 500 different locations via Solstice Cloud. When adding a new Pod to their fleet, they simply plug it into the network, register it, and push a configuration template to the device. It quickly comes online and seamlessly integrates into the space, ready for use.

Additionally, Solstice’s Operational Analytics help AV/IT teams determine how a space is being used for maximizing efficiency. Stephens Institute tells me they use this data to see how their educational spaces are being utilized and to inform and maximize the design of new spaces, whether it’s a lecture hall, study space, or smaller classroom.

Ultimately, successful installations only happen when hardware and software work seamlessly together, at which point “solutions” become “experiences.” Mersive has an exceptional team that helps our customers understand their system goals and develop a plan for deployment.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders]