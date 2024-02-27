On Supporting – You: Crestron

Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

We spend a lot of time and energy thinking about just that—the end user.

We constantly strive to build products that are incredibly intuitive and easy to use. The design of the hardware, its control layout, the fit and finish—it’s all carefully considered and tested. The idea is that you can touch a Crestron product with zero training, and it will simply work.

Another aspect of our end user support is consistency: It doesn’t matter if your business is standardized on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or any other platform; we will help to ensure that the user experience is the same in every room of your enterprise, no matter the size.

Ease of use, consistency, and automation are in our DNA as an organization—and those factors that positively impact the end user are baked into everything we make." —Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

Furthermore, Crestron is a leader in the field of automation. When one walks into a room that’s been designed using Crestron technology, that room will react intelligently, whatever the task at hand might be. For example, the lights may come up as you enter. Should you begin a call or a presentation, lights, and shading may adjust accordingly. Systems such as our Automate VX multi-camera speaker tracking solution offer automatic framing and optical zoom when a collaborator is speaking, which creates a much better meeting experience for both remote and in-person collaborators—especially as a part of our Sightline package of technology.

There are other support aspects that might not be quite as obvious: We include certain camera features, for example, that either drop a privacy screen over the lens or turn the camera to the wall when a device isn’t in use, offering an extra level of privacy when a meeting ends. 

In short, ease of use, consistency, and automation are in our DNA as an organization—and those factors that positively impact the end user are baked into everything we make.

