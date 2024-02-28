On Supporting – You: HDBaseT Alliance

Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance shares insight into how the company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance
AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

With its ability to provide long-range signal extension of UHD AV, USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 100 watts of power, and control up to 328 feet (100m) over a single Category cable, HDBaseT is already a long-established ally to AV professionals looking to streamline their installations. 

HDBaseT can bypass all these literal barriers to entry with configuration-free simplicity that just works, and a system that’s vastly easier for AV/IT managers to maintain." —Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

That said, when it comes to the end-user experience, it’s the plug-and-play nature of HDBaseT that truly sets the technology apart. As BYOD continues to proliferate in school learning spaces and conference rooms everywhere, so does the need for fast, simple, and hassle-free connectivity for laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices. Too often, that important meeting or classroom presentation is derailed by an evasive Wi-Fi password, network firewall, and equipment incompatibility. HDBaseT can bypass all these literal barriers to entry with configuration-free simplicity that just works, and a system that’s vastly easier for AV/IT managers to maintain.

Additionally, as USB continues its own rapid adoption rate, I am proud to say the HDBaseT Alliance is already ahead of the curve with our soon-to-be-released HDBaseT-USB3 standard, allowing for high-performance, low-power, long-range USB 3.2 and power distribution. Not only will this advancement provide a more flexible and affordable professional-grade extension for our industry’s fastest-growing interface, but, along with our planned certification program, will also guarantee interoperability of devices regardless of manufacturer.

