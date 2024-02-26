On Supporting – You: Just Add Power

AVT Question: Please share insight into how your company supports AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience.

Thought Leader: Pamela Qualls, Chief Operating Officer at Just Add Power

At Just Add Power, we work with integrators to design and install AV-over-IP projects. In those cases, while we don’t connect with the end user directly, there are things we can do to make sure that the end user’s experience is a positive one. First, we make our products work reliably for many years with high-quality audio and video. Our products have a five-year warranty, so while our device failure rate is less than one percent, if there is a transmitter or receiver that doesn’t work, we will replace it quickly and get the system back up and running. Our seamless integration with commonly used control systems ensures that the end user will have a simple interface for source switching and distribution that can be an element of the other automation they have installed at their facility.

On the other hand, we sometimes have large organizations as end users of the products, and they have their own integration teams. Whether we are working with these internal teams or the integrators mentioned above, our technical support is second to none. Our techs are trained in our facility in a multi-year process and rise through levels of expertise as they learn the ins and outs of AV over IP. When an integrator calls our tech support team, they access experts who will help them troubleshoot the whole system—not only the Just Add Power devices. If there’s a problem with the switch, the cables, or a display, our team will do what they can to help identify the issue and solve it, or point the integrator to the source of a solution. We also offer quarterly three-day trainings—with all housing, food, and local transportation paid—to any integrator who would like to develop their AV-over-IP expertise.

