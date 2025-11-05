College Basketball Tips Off with Refreshed LED Systems at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler University has unveiled video experience upgrades at its historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, home to the Bulldogs’ basketball and volleyball programs. Often referred to as Indiana’s basketball cathedral, Hinkle Fieldhouse, a National Historic Landmark, opened the 2025-26 men's and women's college basketball seasons with new LED technology from SNA Displays.

[WATCH: Florida Panthers Invest in Immersive Fan Experience]

“Hinkle Fieldhouse is incredibly important to our university, to our athletic department, and frankly to our city and state as a historic landmark,” said Grant Leiendecker, VP and director of athletics at Butler University. “We have something here that money can’t buy, and we want to continue to invest in this building while preserving that historic nature. We’re really excited for our fans to get a look at these brand-new displays.”

(Image credit: Butler Athletics | SNA Displays)

Technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided design, procurement, and construction administration services for the upgrades, supporting Butler in selecting SNA Displays to manufacture and install nearly 2,800 square feet of LED video display technology, including a center-hung display system, baseline LED ribbons, multiple courtside scorer’s tables, and more. SNA Displays also provided demolition and removal services for the venue’s outdated technology.

“Hinkle Fieldhouse is one of the most storied venues in college sports, and it was a privilege for our team to help carry its legacy forward through this upgrade,” said AJ Faxel, EVP of business development, Anthony James Partners. “Our focus was to modernize the technology experience in a way that complements the building’s history while setting Butler up for the next generation of fans and athletes. It was a pleasure to work alongside Butler University and SNA Displays to accomplish that goal.”

The centerpiece of the upgrade is a new LED center-hung display consisting of four curved video screens built from SNA Displays’ BOLD Interior line of LED video technology. The four sides are seamlessly connected to create a 360-degree video surface. Each side features a 3.9mm pixel pitch for increased pixel density and clarity with a total resolution of 1,088x6,784 pixels. The two longer sides measure 14x24.7 feet and the two shorter sides measure 14x18.1 feet. Other features of the centerpiece include custom static lettering along the top ring of the structure and a team-branded Bulldog logo facing downward toward the playing surface.

(Image credit: Butler Athletics | SNA Displays)

SNA Displays also provided a pair of 3-foot-high BOLD Interior LED ribbons that run approximately 172 feet along the second-level fascia at both ends of the Fieldhouse. Each ribbon employs a 4mm pixel pitch at a resolution of 225x13,080 pixels. Other video display upgrades include two 19-foot-long vomitory displays between the second and third levels (225x1,440) and eight new courtside mobile scorer’s tables equipped with LED screens (180x720). The vomitory and scorer table displays are made from 4 mm BOLD Interior LED video technology.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the Efroymson Family Gym, a practice facility adjacent to the main floor, the university selected two new ASPECT HD all-in-one LED video displays. Both 2.5 mm screens are directly integrated into the venue’s new control management system. The Hinkle Fieldhouse video network processes more than 19 million pixels in total.

“Game Day just got a whole lot better,” said Barbara Barry, director of sports and live events for SNA Displays. “These video enhancements blend tradition with a forward-thinking mindset that gives both Butler fans and student-athletes an engaging, high-tech experience in their beloved home arena. We are grateful to work with Butler Athletics and Anthony James Partners, who have been excellent partners throughout the whole process.”