Check Out FC Bayern Basketball Club's Permanent GlassFloor LED Court

Per a release from ASB GlassFloor, all easyCredit Basketball Bundesliga home games will be played on the ASB GlassFloor at BMW Park, featuring the Bundesliga’s first permanent full LED video sports floor. ASB GlassFloor is the German company that made big headlines with the LED video court at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

The LED video floor was first showcased at the FC Bayern Basketball home opener last October in a temporary installation, but now it has been a permanent addition for this season. Millions of LEDs powered by GlassCourt Technology bring immersive effects and content to life during the player introductions, halftime shows, game breaks, and postgame activities.

According to Inavate, the setup is designed to last for 70 years, with a reported LED runtime of at least 100,000 hours. Designed with player safety in mind, the springy floor also offers real-time data for enhanced training capabilities and performance feedback.

It will be an exciting game-day experience, win or lose. You can check it out in the video below.

ðŸš€ This LED Floor is absolutely stunning! | FC Bayern Basketball x BMW | Sports Innovation in Munich - YouTube Watch On