How Scalable Display Technologies Helps Drive the Future of Automotive Training

Vector Simulations AG has engineered an advanced driving simulator that delivers fully immersive, lifelike experiences across a wide range of vehicle types and training scenarios. Designed to engage all essential sensory cues, the simulator creates a deeply realistic environment for users. The system is built on a spherical projection screen brought to life by five projectors. To ensure perfect visual continuity across this complex canvas, Vector Simulations turned to Scalable Display Technologies for projection mapping and edge blending.

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“In front of the motion platform, we’ve integrated a spherical-shaped projection screen,” explained Marcel Koebeli, founder and chief executive officer for Vector Simulations. “The seamless calibration is produced by Scalable’s software. Scalable adjusts the geometry of a projected image and blends it seamlessly when using multiple projectors to deliver a unified, calibrated visual experience.”

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While the simulator was originally conceived for automotive training, its versatility opens the door to countless applications. “It could simulate anything from a Formula One car to an amphibious military vehicle,” said Koebeli. “It’s a dynamic simulator designed for a wide range of applications. It’s highly agile and delivers the necessary stimuli to create a fully immersive and realistic driving experience.”

For the simulator to deliver lifelike experiences, the visuals must be flawless. “Scalable’s software plays a big role here,” explained Koebeli. “First, Scalable offers automated calibration, which simplifies and speeds up the setup process. Some companies offer automated calibration, but you often need manual input and fine-tuning. Scalable’s calibration is reliable and produces accurate results.”

He emphasized the importance of precise calibration, especially with a moving platform. “If the calibration is off, the image wobbles during movement. Scalable ensures this doesn’t happen, which is vital for immersion.”

Scalable’s software automatically adjusts the geometry, brightness, and color of the projected image across multiple projectors, resulting in one continuous, high-resolution display. The software simplifies setup through true automated calibration, reducing the need for manual fine-tuning while maintaining remarkable accuracy.

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Beyond performance, Koebeli praised Scalable for its strong technical support. “This is a complex system with multiple projectors and PCs, as each projector has its own PC rendering the image,” he explained. “While occasional issues arise due to system complexity, Scalable has always provided fast, effective support. Their teams’ responsiveness, agility and reliability have made them an outstanding partner for this project.”