Of Course a Car Condo Needs Sharp Audio. Here's How They Pulled It Off

A new audio installation at for a private car condo in Austin, TX, brings together performance, design, and atmosphere through a 1 SOUND system designed and integrated by Keystone Digital. The space, which blends a showroom-style environment with an elevated mezzanine level, called for a sound system that could deliver consistent coverage, strong low-frequency support, and a listening experience that feels energetic across the entire room.

[In Tech We Trust]

The team needed to design a sound system for background listening as well as capacity for interactive events and parties. The system combines 1 SOUND Level L38 loudspeakers with Contour CT28 point sources to create consistent, full-range coverage across the main floor and mezzanine areas. Cannon C6s are deployed as fill in the mezzanine and surrounding areas, extending coverage and maintaining tonal consistency throughout the space.

Low-frequency support comes from a combination of SUB310 and SUB10 subwoofers, delivering even, well-distributed low-frequency energy throughout the space, with a sense of impact that does not overpower the room.



“The system sounds fantastic. I’m very impressed with the SUB310 and the single 10s for that matter. The sub energy in the space was very luxurious everywhere,” said Garth Helm, sound designer and audio consultant. “I was very pleased with the cohesive interaction between the L38s and the CT28s. They complement each other very well. The C6s completed the synchronicity.”

Notably, the system required minimal system EQ to achieve the desired result. A slight room EQ was applied, largely due to the strong acoustic performance of the installed ceiling treatment. In addition to performance, visual integration played a role in the final design. The L38s, CT28s, and SUB310s, are being updated with custom red grilles to align with the aesthetic of the space, while other elements remain in black to complement the mezzanine design.

The system was showcased during the venue’s ribbon cutting event, where guests experienced the full impact of the installation. The response was immediate, with strong feedback from both the client and attendees as DJ Roman performed in the space.