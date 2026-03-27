Want to Fly Over Niagara Falls? Now You Can

A new immersive attraction at Niagara Parks, Niagara Takes Flight, is a fully realized flying theater, combining advanced audiovisual technology—including a distributed 1 SOUND audio system—with cinematic storytelling to connect audiences more deeply to one of the world’s most iconic natural destinations. Developed over the course of 10 months, the attraction is designed to handle high visitor volumes while delivering a seamless, high-impact journey across the Niagara region.

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Branch AV was engaged to design and integrate the attraction’s audiovisual systems, enabling large-scale projection, synchronized media playback, spatial audio, and show control to operate as one cohesive environment. The result is an experience where audio, visuals, and motion are tightly aligned, fully immersing guests from preshow through the main attraction.

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“Branch AV worked in close collaboration with partners including Media Resources (MRI), 1 SOUND, and Brogent Technologies to integrate complex media server requirements, projection systems, audio infrastructure, and show control into a precisely synchronized environment," said George Puthenkulam, partner at Branch AV. "Careful system design, calibration, and commissioning ensure that visuals, motion, and audio remain perfectly aligned across every ride cycle.”

For the preshow environments, Branch AV designed and implemented a distributed audio system using 1 SOUND technology, developed in close collaboration with the manufacturer’s engineering team. The system was carefully modeled and positioned to ensure consistent coverage while maintaining precise synchronization with media and show control systems. Environmental cues—such as rushing water, wind, wildlife, and musical score—move seamlessly through the space, reinforcing the sensation of flight and guiding the audience’s emotional connection to the story.

Reliability and repeatability were critical to the design, given the attraction’s high daily throughput. The audio system was engineered for continuous operation, with tightly integrated playback and control systems ensuring consistent timing and performance across every show cycle.

On the visual side, Branch AV collaborated with Media Resources (MRI) to deliver a high-impact projection environment. Carefully engineered screen geometry and high-brightness projection ensure consistent image quality, color accuracy, and brightness across the audience platform. Integrated show control maintains exact synchronization between visual content, audio, and motion—an essential component in preserving immersion at scale.

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The installation presented several technical challenges, particularly in coordinating audiovisual systems with media servers, motion platforms, and centralized show control. Achieving precise synchronization between video playback, motion cues, and audio was essential to maintaining both guest flow and immersion. Branch AV worked closely with Niagara Parks Commission, Brogent Technologies, and project partners to integrate these systems, with extensive calibration and testing ensuring long-term reliability.