InfoComm 2026 Impulses: Adamson Gets Immersive and Showcases Array Intelligence

Get ready, Pro AV. InfoComm 2026 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 13-19. SCN returns for another year of InfoComm Impulses, taking you behind the scenes, allowing several exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Products, Sessions, Insights: InfoComm 2026 on AV Network]

Today, Sean Shallenberger, director of sales, US, Adamson, chats AVoIP, AI, and more.

(Image credit: Adamson)

SCN: What is your company’s story at InfoComm this year?

Sean Shallenberger: Our story at InfoComm is really about showcasing the full breadth of what Adamson has to offer. While we’re widely recognized for our premium touring audio solutions, we are equally focused on demonstrating our powerful installation offerings.

From houses of worship and education to performing arts and sports venues, we have comprehensive install loudspeakers and electronics solutions designed for these environments. Attendees can experience these systems firsthand during our live demonstrations, happening on even hours at booths N203 and N6445.



SCN: Why is InfoComm such an important show for you and your company?

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SS: InfoComm is incredibly important to us because it brings together the full spectrum of decision-makers in one place. From integrators and consultants to production companies and end users, it’s a unique opportunity to engage directly with the people shaping real-world projects.

Beyond conversations, it also allows us to demonstrate our solutions in action, which is critical in our market. Those hands-on experiences, combined with meaningful project discussions, make InfoComm one of the most valuable events for our business each year.

SCN: What do you expect the buzz to be on the InfoComm 2026 show floor?

SS: One of the topics at Infocomm that we will probably have a lot of questions about is immersive audio. We’re seeing interest from consultants, integrators, and end users alike, all looking to better understand how this technology can be applied in real-world environments.

At the show, we will be demonstrating our own solution, the Fletcher Machine. We will show meaningful improvements in control, clarity, and overall audience experience.

Capabilities like precise localization, enhanced creative storytelling, and greater consistency across the listening area are reasons to look at an immersive solution. As a result, immersive audio is quickly shifting from a niche concept to a practical tool that many in the industry are actively exploring.

SCN: How are solutions like ArrayIntelligence streamlining audio design?

SS: Our software platform, Array Intelligence, streamlines audio system design by collapsing what used to be multiple disconnected steps—prediction, configuration, and optimization—into one continuous workflow.