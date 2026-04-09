Check out This Massive Immersive Canvas at Kai Tak Sports Park

Immersive is certainly a buzzword in Pro AV for 2026. It is of our opinion at SCN that, when executed correctly, it can't be overdone. What we are seeing in 2026 is that installations are becoming more and more experience driven, and these immersive installations are becoming bigger and bigger seemingly every month.

That is exactly what happened at Kai Tak Sports Park.

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Sydney, Australia-based T&DA, a creative design and technology company, recently collaborated with Leo Hong Kong, a local advertising company, to transform the ceiling of the 328-foot (100m) West Bridge at Kai Tak Sports Park into an immersive digital canvas. What guests experience is a two-minute audiovisual experience described as a 'cinematic experience.'

It is quite a large bridge, once home to the original runway at Kai Tak Airport, and that is exactly the vision brought to life on the West Bridge. As guests walk from Sung Wong Toi station to the stadium, they are instantly engaged in a story that traverses the massive display above their heads, as if moving down an airport runway, which T&DA calls "a narrative journey through the intertwined heritage of Cathay Pacific and its home, Hong Kong." Leo Hong Kong expanded that description, explaining that they created an, "evocative story of an airline interwoven with Hong Kong’s fabric, connecting past, present, and future—a 'worm’s-eye view' where passersby look up to see Cathay’s first aircraft, 'Betsy', take off into the skies."

T&DA explained that it used a hybrid-production workflow that integrated live-action cinematography with CGI and VFX, creating cityscapes, iconic airplanes from the original airport, athletes in action, and much more. Check it out in the video below.

Cathay - Taking off again with Kai Tak - YouTube Watch On