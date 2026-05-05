How First Baptist Church Streamlines Complex Stage Transitions

A recent upgrade to AUDIX Wireless MicroBoom MBW50B and MBW50BHC microphones has First Baptist Church singing praise. The Bryan, TX congregation, which serves 5,000 members with five services each Sunday, requires purpose-built audio solutions that offer pristine sound, reliability, and rapid, easy deployment. Citing a critical need for high-quality, mobile audio capture for their music ensembles, technical director Tim Weaver selected the AUDIX mics for the job.

[In Tech We Trust]

"We have very tight changeovers," Weaver explained. "In just 20 minutes, we can transition from a full 100-member choir and 40-piece orchestra with a nine-foot grand piano to a full contemporary worship band, or special ensembles. Not having to limit our production configurations around fixed stage pockets and cabling provides us tremendous flexibility for these setups. The Wireless MicroBooms are a lifesaver. I can just attach a wireless belt pack to the boom on a stand, place it exactly where we need it, and we are ready to go. It is incredibly fast and completely uncluttered.”



No pro audio upgrade comes without its challenges. For example, Weaver explained that special program music featuring instrumentalists or small vocal groups often occurs on the steps leading to the platform, requiring audio equipment to be placed in high-traffic areas. "The challenge has always been tripping hazards when we’d use gaffed cables and mics, especially when thousands of people enter the sanctuary," he added. “People will naturally step around a mic stand, but they will easily trip over a taped-down cable. So, without them, the Wireless MicroBooms eliminate the risks of tripping entirely. At the same time, their carbon fiber booms are so tiny that they’re not even noticeable by the congregation during service."

(Image credit: AUDIX)

Beyond the logistical advantages, the sonic performance remains paramount. "Modern wireless systems have gotten so advanced that you can truly hear the pristine, studio-grade qualities of the microphone capsule right through the system, which is where AUDIX has always shined.” Weaver shares. Wireless MicroBooms sound fantastic, feature very low noise, and handle audio levels extremely well."



Weaver has been an AUDIX user for years, and deploys AUDIX DP drum mics, the A231 large diaphragm condenser, and ADX51 pencil condensers across his productions at the church. When discussing his preference for AUDIX, Weaver emphasized that “AUDIX microphones feel like they're purpose-built. They offer specific pickup patterns and designs tailored for exact applications, rather than just forcing a generalist microphone to do every job.”



There is no denying that the installation has been a success. "I would not hesitate to recommend them," Weaver concluded. "You don't have to hang them; they are just dead simple. Stick them on a stand in front of your choir, and they're going to work perfectly. And they are fast. Having the ability to deploy a completely wireless, high-quality microphone system for small groups or large ensembles in mere minutes is a huge operational advantage. They give you incredible mobility, a clean aesthetic, and excellent sound.”