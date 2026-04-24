Yorkville Sound's Paraline Compact Line Array, Explained in Detail

Do you focus on touring and installation applications? Yorkville Sound's Paraline Compact Line Array Series may do the trick on your next installation. This scalable, high-performance PA solution provides flexible deployment options and premium sound performance.

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Engineered for portability without compromising output, the system is ideal for a wide range of professional audio environments. At the core of the series is Yorkville’s implementation of advanced acoustic technologies, including a patented Paraline lens and Synergy Horn design, delivering consistent coverage, exceptional clarity, and high SPL in a compact format.

Key system components and configurations, including dual 6 and dual 8-inch line array tops; 15 and 18-inch subwoofer options; integrated amplification across the system; and multiple deployment methods, including ground stacking, pole mounting, and flown arrays.

Built for real-world use, the Paraline Compact Line Array Series features rugged construction and IP54-rated protection, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.

“This video gives a complete overview of what makes the Paraline Compact Line Array such a powerful and versatile solution,” said Darren Butt, pro audio product specialist. “From portability to performance, it’s designed to meet the demands of today’s audio professionals.”

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