AbsenLive Introduces the Latest Evolution of Its Saturn Series

Absen introduced the SA1.5, the latest addition to its live-event display platform, the Saturn Series. The SA1.5 features a pixel pitch of just 1.56mm, a marked reduction from the standard 1.9mm and 2.6mm. By combining this ultra-fine resolution with the mechanical design of the existing Saturn range, Absen provides its partners with a versatile, high-performance solution.

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"With the launch of the SA1.5, we are providing our partners with the visual technology required for high-end corporate events, broadcast studios, and other premium live shows,” said Emily Chan, president of Absen. “By integrating next-generation COB technology into a proven mechanical framework, we have created a truly versatile solution that protects both our customers’ investment and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the rental market."

At the heart of the SA1.5 is Absen’s full flip-chip COB (Chip on Board) technology. The SA1.5 features a monolithic panel structure that delivers superior protection and significantly enhanced stability. The technology not only extends product lifespan, but also drives a smarter return on investment. With 30% lower power consumption and 40% greater stability than conventional products, the SA1.5 is fully backward compatible with the Saturn Series’ accessory ecosystem, transitioning to a finer pitch no longer requires a total overhaul of current inventory.

Visual performance is further enhanced through an advanced Anti-Reflection design. By utilizing a deep black coating and an Anti-Glare (AG) film, the SA1.5 achieves exceptional black uniformity and eliminates the distracting glare often found in broadcast environments, to achieve optimal on-camera performance. The SA1.5’s visual depth is protected by the company’s 6-Star Shield, a comprehensive protection suite that guards against moisture, dust, and physical damage.

Mechanical precision remains a hallmark of the Saturn Series. The SA1.5 utilizes a Dual-Layer Cabinet crafted from die-casting magnesium, featuring symmetrical triangular structures that achieve exceptional flatness and resist warping over time. To ensure smooth installation, the Fast-Locking King Pin system provides clear visual confirmation of security, while the Automatic Edge Protection shields the LEDs during the build process.