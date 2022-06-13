Official InfoComm 2022 Numbers Released

Last week, it was clear that the Pro AV industry was back in full-force. Waking the show floor between the North and West Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, you'd be hard-pressed to know that this show was any different than InfoComm 2019 or earlier.

The Official Release

InfoComm 2022 returned to Las Vegas June 4-10 to gather the pro AV industry for a buzzing trade show floor, inspirational education sessions, lively networking events, and much more. The show welcomed 19,681 verified attendees from more than 110 countries and all 50 U.S states, and 522 exhibitors showcased innovative pro AV products and solutions across 294,500 square feet of the trade show floor in the North Hall and new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“InfoComm is the only place in North America where the entire ecosystem of the pro AV industry gathers – from manufacturers to distributors to integrators to end users,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “This week we saw thousands of AV professionals make the trip to Las Vegas to learn from each other and experience innovative technology in person. AVIXA is proud to play host to such an incredible group of industry professionals as they spent their week advancing their businesses and careers and gaining inspiration to take home with them.”

[ AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm Best of Show (opens in new tab) ]

“This week has been a celebration of and for our industry – from the trade show floor to the AVIXA council events to our educations sessions,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA. “There are many people and organizations that help make this show possible – the exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, speakers, media, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Freeman, and the AVIXA staff. It’s truly the contributions and collaboration from so many that makes this such an exceptional event.”

[ SCN Announces 2022 Installation Product Awards at InfoComm (opens in new tab) ]

InfoComm 2023 will take place in Orlando on June 10-16 (Exhibits 14-16) at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit www.infocommshow.org (opens in new tab).

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2022 and the pro AV industry overall, sign up for the AVIXA Xchange (opens in new tab), a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

InfoComm 2022 is sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partner extertis|ALMO.