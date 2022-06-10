AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm Best of Show

If anyone has been wondering if the AV industry is back, walking the show floor at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, June 8 – 10 was enough to quell any doubt. As editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning, we able to predict the success by the sheer number of Best of Show product nominations received. The percentage of entries to the more than 550 InfoComm exhibitors was greater than any year in recent history.

We pride ourselves in the integrity of our award programs. Each publication engages with AV/IT professionals who are expert in the technologies specific to categories we assign to them to evaluate. Our judges are CTS-certified technology managers, integrators and consultants. Except for a handful of entries that were done virtually this year, each product is evaluated during the first two days of the show.

We require that our judges talk with product managers or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation/use, and potential overall value to the installation/institution. Our nine judges cannot make themselves known to the companies whose products they are evaluating. Future pays our judges for their valuable time the expertise.

Congratulations to the R&D and product teams who have persevered during these unprecedented and challenging times. In response to a dire need for products to enable hybrid environments, many pivoted to deliver products that weren’t originally on their roadmap. To mitigate supply chain issues some leap-frogged existing solutions and redesigned components that might not have been on their roadmap for another three or four years.

We hope you are as excited about learning more about these products as we were as they were entered into the nomination process. The list is below, and in the coming days, we’ll share more details about each.

AV Technology Best of InfoComm 2022 Award Winners

AV Technology, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show

BenQBoard Flexible Collaboration Solution

Calibre One Canvas Solution

Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform

Alleo Virtual Visual Canvas and Collaboration Platform

ATEN UC8000

AV LINK MaitreView 4KPro

AV Stumpfl Monolyte

AVer MD330U Series Medical Grade PTZ Camera

Axis Communications AXIS C1510 Network Pendant Speaker

Barco TruePix

Blackmagic Design ATEM Constellation HD

Bolin D Series Dante AV PTZ Camera

Bose Videobar VB-S All-In-One USB Conferencing Device

Brompton Technology Tessera Software v3.3

C2G Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring

Canon AMLOS

Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display

Crestron Virtual Control

Datapath Aligo

Draper Scissor Lift SL and SLX

DTEN Mate Wireless Zoom Rooms Controller

DTEN ME Pro Desktop Collaboration Device

ENCO enCaption5

Epiphan Cloud

Epiphan Connect

Epiphan Pearl 2

Epiphan Pearl Mini

Epiphan Unify

Epson EB-PU2220B 3LCD Laser Projector

Google Meet Series One by Avocor

INOGENI U-CAM Converter

Jabra PanaCast 50

LG CLOi GuideBot

Liberty Arranger 6000 Series 4K Video over IP System Controller

Listen Technologies LWR-1020 Listen EVERYWHERE Wi-Fi Audio Receiver

Lumens LC100

Lumens VCR30

Magewell USB Fusion

MAXHUB Digital Signage 4K Conferencing Display

MetraAV Big Dog Power Smart Power Distribution Unit

Modus VR Modus-as-a-Service

MRMC QRS-01 Quiet Rail System

MSE Audio SoundTube Mighty Mite Pendant Speaker

NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Desktop Switches

Poly Studio R30 Video Bar

Ross XPression Tessera One LED Display Graphics Control System

Salamander Designs Strut 170 Wall Stand Series

Samsung The Wall All-in-One IAB

ScreenBeam USB Pro Switch

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2

SiliconCore Technology High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor

Snap One Control4 MultiDisplay Manager

Sony Spatial Reality Display

Sony SRG-X40UH 4K PTZ Camera

Teradek Prism Flex

Vanguard LED Displays TUNGSTEN ll

WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini

Yamaha UC VSP-2

Yealink UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera

Zoom Whiteboard



AV Technology , InfoComm 2022 Best of Market

Digital Signage, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show

BrightSign XC5

Crestron AirMedia

ioversal international Streaming Server

MAXHUB Digital Signage 4K Conferencing Display

Optoma ZU920TST

Peerless-AV 75” Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display

Ross XPression Tessera One LED Display Graphics Control System

Samsung EV Charging Station

Sharp/NEC NaViSense

SiliconCore Technology High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor

Sony Spatial Reality Display



Digital Signage , InfoComm 2022 Best of Market

Tech&Learning, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show