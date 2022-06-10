AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning Announce Winners of InfoComm Best of Show

If anyone has been wondering if the AV industry is back, walking the show floor at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, June 8 – 10 was enough to quell any doubt. As editors of Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning, we able to predict the success by the sheer number of Best of Show product nominations received. The percentage of entries to the more than 550 InfoComm exhibitors was greater than any year in recent history.
We pride ourselves in the integrity of our award programs. Each publication engages with AV/IT professionals who are expert in the technologies specific to categories we assign to them to evaluate. Our judges are CTS-certified technology managers, integrators and consultants. Except for a handful of entries that were done virtually this year, each product is evaluated during the first two days of the show.
We require that our judges talk with product managers or other manufacturers’ representatives to best evaluate products and solutions for innovation, feature set, ease of installation/use, and potential overall value to the installation/institution. Our nine judges cannot make themselves known to the companies whose products they are evaluating. Future pays our judges for their valuable time the expertise.
Congratulations to the R&D and product teams who have persevered during these unprecedented and challenging times. In response to a dire need for products to enable hybrid environments, many pivoted to deliver products that weren’t originally on their roadmap. To mitigate supply chain issues some leap-frogged existing solutions and redesigned components that might not have been on their roadmap for another three or four years.
We hope you are as excited about learning more about these products as we were as they were entered into the nomination process. The list is below, and in the coming days, we’ll share more details about each.
AV Technology Best of InfoComm 2022 Award Winners
- AV Technology, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show
- BenQBoard Flexible Collaboration Solution
- Calibre One Canvas Solution
- Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform
- Alleo Virtual Visual Canvas and Collaboration Platform
- ATEN UC8000
- AV LINK MaitreView 4KPro
- AV Stumpfl Monolyte
- AVer MD330U Series Medical Grade PTZ Camera
- Axis Communications AXIS C1510 Network Pendant Speaker
- Barco TruePix
- Blackmagic Design ATEM Constellation HD
- Bolin D Series Dante AV PTZ Camera
- Bose Videobar VB-S All-In-One USB Conferencing Device
- Brompton Technology Tessera Software v3.3
- C2G Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring
- Canon AMLOS
- Crestron Flex Phones for Microsoft Teams Display
- Crestron Virtual Control
- Datapath Aligo
- Draper Scissor Lift SL and SLX
- DTEN Mate Wireless Zoom Rooms Controller
- DTEN ME Pro Desktop Collaboration Device
- ENCO enCaption5
- Epiphan Cloud
- Epiphan Connect
- Epiphan Pearl 2
- Epiphan Pearl Mini
- Epiphan Unify
- Epson EB-PU2220B 3LCD Laser Projector
- Google Meet Series One by Avocor
- INOGENI U-CAM Converter
- Jabra PanaCast 50
- LG CLOi GuideBot
- Liberty Arranger 6000 Series 4K Video over IP System Controller
- Listen Technologies LWR-1020 Listen EVERYWHERE Wi-Fi Audio Receiver
- Lumens LC100
- Lumens VCR30
- Magewell USB Fusion
- MAXHUB Digital Signage 4K Conferencing Display
- MetraAV Big Dog Power Smart Power Distribution Unit
- Modus VR Modus-as-a-Service
- MRMC QRS-01 Quiet Rail System
- MSE Audio SoundTube Mighty Mite Pendant Speaker
- NETGEAR M4250 AV Line Desktop Switches
- Poly Studio R30 Video Bar
- Ross XPression Tessera One LED Display Graphics Control System
- Salamander Designs Strut 170 Wall Stand Series
- Samsung The Wall All-in-One IAB
- ScreenBeam USB Pro Switch
- Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2
- SiliconCore Technology High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor
- Snap One Control4 MultiDisplay Manager
- Sony Spatial Reality Display
- Sony SRG-X40UH 4K PTZ Camera
- Teradek Prism Flex
- Vanguard LED Displays TUNGSTEN ll
- WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini
- Yamaha UC VSP-2
- Yealink UVC86 4K Dual-Eye Intelligent Tracking Camera
- Zoom Whiteboard
AV Technology, InfoComm 2022 Best of Market
- BenQBoard Flexible Collaboration Solution
- Calibre One Canvas Solution
- Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform
Digital Signage, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show
- BrightSign XC5
- Crestron AirMedia
- ioversal international Streaming Server
- MAXHUB Digital Signage 4K Conferencing Display
- Optoma ZU920TST
- Peerless-AV 75” Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display
- Ross XPression Tessera One LED Display Graphics Control System
- Samsung EV Charging Station
- Sharp/NEC NaViSense
- SiliconCore Technology High Resolution 1.2mm Modular Floor
- Sony Spatial Reality Display
Digital Signage, InfoComm 2022 Best of Market
- BrightSign XC5
Tech&Learning, InfoComm 2022 Best of Show
- Barco weConnect
- BZBGEAR MAESTRO Auto-Tracking ePTZ Camera
- Clear Touch 8086MAX
- Crestron Virtual Control
- Epiphan Pearl Mini
- LG CreateBoard
- Nureva XT Integrated Solution for Hybrid and Extended Classrooms
- Samsung Flip Pro
- Sony Spatial Reality Display
- TouchView Interactive ULTRA Series
- Vanco PulseAudio Collaboration Video Bar
- ViewSonic ID2456 Touch Display