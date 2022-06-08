SCN Announces 2022 Installation Product Awards at InfoComm

The Systems Contractor News 2022 Installation Product Awards were announced on June 7 during a ceremony during InfoComm at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Winning products were recognized across 13 categories.
“Every year, the SCN Installation Product Awards are a showcase for innovation,” said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News, who announced the awards. “These awards are a great opportunity to recognize manufacturers who continue to set the bar higher for their Pro AV customers. Congratulations to all our winners.”
And the winners are:
Most Innovative Audio Solution
Bose Professional: AMM Multipurpose Loudspeakers
Yamaha Unified Communications: VSP-2
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Chief: TiLED i-Style dvLED Video Wall Mounting System
rp Visual Solutions: Wallmate Slim (RPWM-32BS-XMS-UNV)
Most Innovative Video Display
Absen: NX Series
Planar: Planar DirectLight Ultra Series MicroLED Video Wall
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
BrightSign: BrightSign XC5
Sony Electronics: FW-100BZ40J BRAVIA Professional Display
Most Innovative Video Projection Solution
Epson America: EB-PU2220B 3LCD Large Venue Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement
Sharp/NEC: PE506UL Laser Projector
Most Innovative Video Processing Solution
Blackmagic Design: ATEM Constellation HD
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
NewTek: PTZ3
Vanco International: Evolution by Vanco EVEX4K70 4K HDR Extender
Most Innovative AVoIP Solution
Matrox Video: Matrox ConvertIP
NETGEAR Business: M4250 Series Managed Switches
Most Innovative Emerging Technology
LG Business Solutions USA: CLOi ServeBot
Samsung Electronics America: Samsung EV Charging Station
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product
Biamp: Parlé Conferencing Bar
MAXHUB: UC M40
Most Innovative Collaboration Product
QSC: Q-SYS NC Series Network Conference Cameras
ViewSonic: ViewSonic ID2456 Touch Monitor
Most Innovative Signal Management Product
ZeeVee: ZyPer4K-XS SDVoE Encoders and Decoders
Most Innovative Streaming Product
Epiphan Video: Pearl Nano
PTZOptics: SuperJoy
Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. The product entered must have first shipped between January 1, 2021, and April 8, 2022. Up to two winners were selected in each category.