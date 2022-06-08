SCN Announces 2022 Installation Product Awards at InfoComm

The Systems Contractor News 2022 Installation Product Awards were announced on June 7 during a ceremony during InfoComm at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Winning products were recognized across 13 categories.

(Image credit: SCN )

“Every year, the SCN Installation Product Awards are a showcase for innovation,” said Mark J. Pescatore, content director, Systems Contractor News, who announced the awards. “These awards are a great opportunity to recognize manufacturers who continue to set the bar higher for their Pro AV customers. Congratulations to all our winners.”

[InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Trends and Technologies to See in Las Vegas] (opens in new tab)

And the winners are:

Most Innovative Audio Solution

Bose Professional: AMM Multipurpose Loudspeakers

Yamaha Unified Communications: VSP-2

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

(Image credit: SCN)

Chief: TiLED i-Style dvLED Video Wall Mounting System

rp Visual Solutions: Wallmate Slim (RPWM-32BS-XMS-UNV)

Most Innovative Video Display

Absen: NX Series

Planar: Planar DirectLight Ultra Series MicroLED Video Wall

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

BrightSign: BrightSign XC5

Sony Electronics: FW-100BZ40J BRAVIA Professional Display

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution

Epson America: EB-PU2220B 3LCD Large Venue Laser Projector with 4K Enhancement

Sharp/NEC: PE506UL Laser Projector

Most Innovative Video Processing Solution

Blackmagic Design: ATEM Constellation HD

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

NewTek: PTZ3

Vanco International: Evolution by Vanco EVEX4K70 4K HDR Extender

Most Innovative AVoIP Solution

Matrox Video: Matrox ConvertIP

NETGEAR Business: M4250 Series Managed Switches

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

LG Business Solutions USA: CLOi ServeBot

Samsung Electronics America: Samsung EV Charging Station

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product

(Image credit: SCN)

Biamp: Parlé Conferencing Bar

MAXHUB: UC M40

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

QSC: Q-SYS NC Series Network Conference Cameras

ViewSonic: ViewSonic ID2456 Touch Monitor

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

ZeeVee: ZyPer4K-XS SDVoE Encoders and Decoders

Most Innovative Streaming Product

Epiphan Video: Pearl Nano

PTZOptics: SuperJoy

Each of the nominated products were submitted by their respective manufacturers. Winners were chosen by industry professionals through a ballot accessed through avnetwork.com. The product entered must have first shipped between January 1, 2021, and April 8, 2022. Up to two winners were selected in each category.