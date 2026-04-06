Pro AV Newsmakers: Shure Bolsters Leadership, Yorkville Inks Partnerships in Canada, and Much More

Shure made three strategic leadership moves, Yorktel announced multiple partnerships in Canada, and Biamp opened a new Experience Center. Oh, and did we mention there was an acquisition... because of course there was.

TSL acquired JLCooper Electronics, which is known for professional control, automation, synchronization, and interfacing products. The move ensures continuity of service and support for JLCooper's global customer base spanning Pro AV, live events, music, radio, and education markets. It also expands TSL’s capabilities into adjacent markets while broadening its technology offering to its core broadcast customers. We covered it in more detail here.

There was also a big strategic partnership between Sony Corporation and TCL Electronics Holdings Limited made official. Following a memorandum of understanding announced in January, the two companies officially announced the partnership on March 31. While it primarily concerns home entertainment products, there is a Pro AV element as well. The two formed new company, BRAVIA Inc. Want to know what that means for you? Click here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

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Shure Bolsters Leadership

Shure is welcoming two new vice presidents and appointed longtime company officer to its executive staff.

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Phil McPhee has joined Shure as VP of operations and chief supply chain officer. He brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across operations, manufacturing, sourcing, and product-driven organizations in the pro and consumer audio industries. McPhee is responsible for Shure’s global operations division and supply chain functions.

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Jerome Nolasco has been named VP of information technology. Nolasco brings to Shure more than 25 years of enterprise IT leadership experience across multiple industries, with a strong track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation, modernizing core technology platforms, and partnering closely with business leaders to drive measurable outcomes. He has deep expertise in ERP and CRM transformation. He is also recognized for establishing enterprise AI governance and advancing practical AI use cases with business partners across sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance. His approach emphasizes strong business cases, disciplined execution, and alignment with enterprise strategy.

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Althea Ricketts has been appointed to the executive staff in her current capacity as VP of corporate initiatives. In this expanded role, Ricketts continues to lead Shure’s inclusion, diversity, equity, and access strategies and Shure’s sustainability efforts, as well as oversee the program management office.

“Althea’s journey at Shure spans more than 30 years, with impactful leadership across global marketing, global sales, customer service, strategic planning, and support services,” said Schyvinck. “Her experience and customer-centric approach have shaped key transformation initiatives across all facets of Shure’s business processes.”

Company News

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Absen’s 2026 Spring Event Sees New Products Launched

Absen hosted its 2026 Spring Launch at its Dongjiang Intelligent Manufacturing Center. Led by Chairman Hansen Ding, the event gathered over 100 clients, partners, and industry experts from 25 countries. The event showcased Absen’s 25 years of deep expertise in LED display technology, while reinforcing its commitment to working hand in hand with partners worldwide for shared success and future growth.

Absen officially released its 2026 Pro AV Product Roadmap, upgrading three major series, including the KLCOB V2, NX, iCon X136 V2, and launching four new series, including the CL V3, KDS, AW Pro, ALT. This comprehensive matrix covers indoor COB/SMD, creative displays, and DOOH applications.

Biamp Opens New Brisbane Experience Center

Biamp opened its new Experience Center in Brisbane, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. The opening coincides with the company’s 50th anniversary.

The Brisbane Experience Center is designed as a two-level facility that combines a fully operational office environment with dedicated demonstration spaces, enabling visitors to experience Biamp solutions in both everyday use and controlled comparison scenarios. The upper level serves as a Biamp office, where employees operate within a modern enterprise environment enhanced by integrated AV technologies.

The open-plan space incorporates Biamp sound masking to improve speech privacy and support productivity, fixed seats as well as hot desking are available and shown on the Workplace booking dashboard. Visitors can explore two distinct collaboration environments—a flexible bring-your-own-device (BYOD) space and a dedicated Microsoft Teams Rooms deployment—each powered by high-performance audio and video solutions, demonstrating how organisations can tailor meeting experiences to suit different user needs and workflows.

The lower level is purpose-built for immersive demonstrations, showcasing the full breadth of the Biamp portfolio. A comprehensive loudspeaker demonstration area enables side-by-side comparison across a wide range of solutions, from compact distributed models to premium high-performance systems. Visitors can evaluate both music playback and speech intelligibility, gaining a deeper understanding of acoustic performance across different environments, with the added flexibility to stream audio directly from personal devices.

K-array Reveals Its 2026 K-Academy Program

K-array has commenced its 2026 program of in-person K-academy training sessions. Tailored for system integrators, consultants, distributors, and industry professionals, these events offer a deep dive into the K-ARRAY, KSCAPE, and KGEAR ecosystems through a unique two-day K-experience held at the company’s headquarters in Tuscany, Italy.



Taking place regularly throughout 2026, the sessions provide attendees with an opportunity to explore K-array technologies through a combination of presentations, demonstrations and real-world project examples. The program offers an immersive, hands-on learning environment, while also giving participants the chance to meet the teams behind K-array’s solutions.

K-academy online courses are now AVIXA CTS-certified, with CTS holders earning 2 Renewal Units (RUs) per course. K-academy sessions are scheduled for the following dates during 2026: April 21-22, May 19-20, June 16-17, July 21-22, September 15-16 and November 24-25.

revenueify Launches New Al Sales Coaching Platform

revenueify has launched revenueify ai sales coaching, a new Al Sales Coaching Platform designed to help commercial integrators build real selling skills through practice and give sales managers actionable data they can coach from. Al has been everywhere in the market, but many integrators are tired of hype that creates noise without measurable improvement. Most tools either help an individual seller in isolation, or require enterprise level investments that are difficult for the average integration firm to implement and sustain. revenueify built a different approach, a connected Al Sales Coach grounded in methodology, built for industry nuance. and designed to produce manager ready insight that drives execution.

Commercial integrators sell into complex buying groups and high consequence projects where discovery quality, stakeholder alignment, and value-based messaging matter. revenueify ai sales coaching is designed to close two common coaching gaps in this environment. Skills are built through practice. not theory alone. Managers need a clear view of what skills the team actually has and what to coach next. The platform connects practice to consistent scoring and turns it into a leader view so coaching becomes focused and repeatable.

revenueify ai sales coaching can be deployed based on the needs and maturity of the organization. It can be used inside an ALM. Assessment to baseline skills and inform recommendations. It can run as a standalone coaching platform for reinforcement and leader visibility. It can be integrated into the REVUP Portal learning experience. It can be embedded into broader enablement programs for ongoing measurement, onboarding, and long-term reinforcement.

Yorkville Sound Announces Two New Canadian Distribution Partnerships

Yorkville Sound will be the exclusive Canadian distributor for Novation and Sterling by Music Man.

Founded in the U.K. in 1992, Novation has established itself in music technology, creating innovative tools for musicians, producers, and performers. The brand designs a range of MIDI controllers, synthesizers, grooveboxes, and grid-based performance instruments. Sterling by Music Man delivers the designs and innovation of Ernie Ball Music Man to a broader range of players, offering high-quality instruments that capture the look, feel, and performance of their premium counterparts. Known for its craftsmanship, modern playability, and distinctive aesthetics, Sterling guitars and basses are trusted by musicians worldwide across a wide range of styles and stages.

These partnerships further strengthen Yorkville Sound’s portfolio of musical instrument brands and reinforces its commitment to providing Canadian dealers with innovative, high-quality products backed by service and support.

Pro AV Around the Globe

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Listen Technologies and Ampetronic have enlisted Avientek as a distributor of their combined portfolio of assistive listening and communication solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Avientek is a value-added distributor specializing in Pro AV, unified communication and collaboration, educational technology, emerging technology, and cyber security solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Avientek will represent Ampetronic alongside the brand’s existing distributor in the GCC region. Avientek will also be the sole distributor for Listen Technologies and the Auri system across the region.

Nureva announced the appointment of MEDIA PLUS as its distributor in Japan. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tokyo, Media Plus specializes in audiovisual and communications solutions including videoconferencing, AV system design, and integrated room solutions for corporate environments. Media Plus will bring Nureva’s audio conferencing product line to customers across Japan through its established market presence and solution-led approach.

Williams AV announced Audio-Technica France as its newest international distribution partner, expanding the company’s global channel network to support this increasing demand. Over the past six months, Williams AV has added distribution partners in Singapore, Panama, Morocco, and Spain, continuing its steady international expansion.