Nanolumens Expands Aurora Compatibility to Engage Series Displays

Nanolumens has expanded the compatibility between its Aurora video processing platform and the Engage Series Surface Mounted Device (SMD) dvLED display line, enabling a unified display and processing solution that streamlines deployment for AV integrators. The Engage Series integration with Aurora is the first phase of a broader rollout to extend Aurora compatibility across the Nanolumens LED display portfolio.

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“Expanding Aurora compatibility to Engage Series is a response to customer demand for a more direct and cohesive system architecture,” said Brice McPheeters, VP of product and planning at Nanolumens. “Integrators are looking for ways to reduce complexity while maintaining performance. By offering both the display and processing platform, we can better support those needs.”

The TAA-compliant Aurora platform delivers 23-bit true-to-source color, precise motion handling and file-less content management designed for environments that require consistent and accurate visual performance. With the new compatibility, these capabilities are now available across Nanolumens’ premium SMD (Engage) and Engage Pro Chip-On-Board (COB) LED display lines, allowing organizations to standardize on a single processing platform regardless of LED type. The integration enables AV professionals to streamline system design and reduce reliance on third-party processing components while maintaining flexibility across a range of applications.

The Engage Series is designed for indoor environments that require narrow pixel pitch and close viewing distances, making it suitable for corporate, broadcast and control room applications. Its convenient 16:9 cabinet format simplifies content creation and video wall design by aligning with standard Full HD and 4K content aspect ratios, reducing the need for custom scaling or formatting. The ultra-slim cabinet profile supports modern installations, meets ADA compliance requirements, and maintains structural durability. The Engage Series’ design characteristics, combined with Aurora processing, provide a cohesive system that supports both performance and operational reliability.

Aurora compatibility supports security and control requirements for organizations operating in sensitive or regulated environments. The compatibility also reinforces Nanolumens’ strategy to provide end-to-end LED video wall solutions from a single United States-based hardware provider. The combined solution is suited for control rooms, network operations centers and other applications where secure access and consistent performance are necessary. By offering both display and processing technologies within a single ecosystem, Nanolumens reduces integration complexity and supports more predictable system behavior.