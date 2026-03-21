Roadmap 2026: Powersoft

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Mitch Rauch, U.S. Sales Director at Powersoft

As professional audio systems continue to expand across campuses, venues, and distributed networks, Powersoft’s roadmap for 2026 is guided by the principle that long-term value comes from thoughtful engineering rather than short product cycles. The company’s focus remains on building platforms that endure and support more efficient system design over time. As a result, Powersoft designs amplifiers to operate reliably for at least a decade, acknowledging that nearly one-third of an amplifier’s total environmental impact comes from manufacturing alone.

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Central to Powersoft's approach is Unica, a third-generation amplifier platform. Unica combines high power density, integrated DSP, audio over IP, and triple-redundant networking in a compact 1RU format. Developed with direct input from integrators and consultants, the platform is built for predictable performance, simplified deployment, and long-term serviceability across complex installations.

Also central to this direction is Nota 142, a compact, plenum-rated amplifier delivering 140 watts across two channels and powered entirely through a single Ethernet connection. By combining power and data on one cable, Nota 142 reduces infrastructure demands while supporting clean, efficient installations in space-constrained environments.

Looking ahead, Powersoft is expanding system intelligence with the introduction of AnyMATE and SpeakerMATE. AnyMATE enables bidirectional communication over standard speaker cables, allowing amplifiers to function as intelligent system hubs. SpeakerMATE extends that intelligence directly to the loudspeaker, enabling real-time monitoring, identification, and data logging—all powered from the speaker line.

Together, Powersoft's technologies reflect a continued shift toward connected, intelligent audio ecosystems built for longevity and operational clarity. Rather than adding layers of complexity, Powersoft is focused on reliability and efficiency, giving integrators tools that support today’s requirements while remaining adaptable for the years ahead.