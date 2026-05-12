Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: AIMS

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Andrew Starks, Marketing Work Group Chair at AIMS, and Director of Product Management at Macnica Americas

Interoperability in AV systems is no longer a “day one” feature that happens during installation; it is a “day two” requirement that must continue working as systems grow, devices are replaced, and new capabilities are added. Open standards play a critical role in making that possible.

AIMS promotes technologies such as SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS, and IPMX that allow manufacturers to build products that communicate using common, well-defined protocols rather than proprietary ecosystems. This approach allows devices from different vendors to discover each other, establish media connections, and exchange control and status information in predictable ways.

AIMS and its member companies support interoperability through collaborative testing events and certification programs that verify real-world compatibility between implementations. Andrew Starks, Marketing Work Group Chair at AIMS, and Director of Product Management at Macnica America

IPMX extends the broadcast-proven ST 2110 family of standards to the broader professional AV market. It adds capabilities important in AV environments, including support for compressed and uncompressed video, HDCP, USB transport, and simplified system deployment options. At the same time, it maintains compatibility with the core timing, networking, and media transport mechanisms used in large-scale broadcast facilities.

Alongside media transport, open control and management standards help systems operate predictably in multi-vendor environments. Technologies such as AMWA NMOS provide mechanisms for device discovery, registration, and connection management, allowing systems to identify available resources and establish media flows in a consistent way.

Lastly, AIMS and its member companies also support interoperability through collaborative testing events and certification programs that verify real-world compatibility between implementations. Our goal is the creation of an open ecosystem where manufacturers can innovate, integrators can design flexible systems, and users can deploy AV infrastructure that continues to interoperate reliably long after the initial installation.