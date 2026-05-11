PSNI Global Alliance Mourns the Passing of Tom Roberts

(Image credit: PSNI Global Alliance)

PSNI Global Alliance announced the passing of Thomas Joseph “Tom”, “Tommy” Roberts, director of vendor programs, who died on Friday, May 1, 2026. Roberts spent more than four decades in the Pro AV industry and was widely respected for his work in systems integration and his direction of PSNI’s vendor partner program.

For more than 20 years, Roberts served PSNI Global Alliance as the leader of the organization’s Preferred Vendor Partner Program. Under his leadership, the program grew into a highly regarded vendor-affiliate framework within the AV industry, delivering measurable value to integrators and manufacturers alike and setting a benchmark for collaboration across the global alliance community.

“Tommy wasn’t just my business partner for more than 40 years—he was my closest friend, my sounding board, and one of the finest people I have ever known. He had a rare gift for bringing people together and for seeing potential in others before they saw it in themselves. Everything we built, we built side by side, and everything PSNI has become in the vendor partner space carries his fingerprints. The Alliance is better, kinder, and more connected because of Tommy. We will miss him every single day.” Chris Miller, executive director, PSNI Global Alliance

Prior to joining PSNI, Roberts built and led two successful AV integration businesses alongside his longtime business partner of more than 40 years, Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance. The pair acquired Fairview AFX and grew it into a nationally recognized systems integration firm with offices across Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. Roberts later served as president of the South Central region for MSCI before bringing his entrepreneurial spirit and deep industry relationships to PSNI Global Alliance.

Throughout his career, Roberts was an active contributor to AIA, IEEE, InfoComm, ITVA, NAB, PBS, SBE, and SMPTE, and served in an advisory capacity to numerous associations and manufacturers. He was widely recognized within the AV community for his work with various manufacturers, distributors and service providers.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Roberts was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a generous presence in the lives of his extended family and colleagues. He carried a lifelong passion for technology and a curiosity about how things worked—an interest that animated his entire career and his contributions to the AV community.