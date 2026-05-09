Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Catherine Koutsaris, Product Marketing Manager at Matrox Video

Interoperability used to be something teams addressed during system design but today, it’s part of daily operations. Most media and AV work in a hybrid environment, combining different standards, signal types and formats, and equipment from multiple manufacturers. The challenge is making sure everything continues to connect reliably as workflows shift and evolve.

Open standards have become a practical way to manage complexity. Frameworks like SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX, and NMOS provide a foundation that helps devices communicate without constant customization. Certification programs and interoperability testing are important, giving engineers confidence that equipment will integrate smoothly in real-world deployments—not just in controlled demos.

Open standards have become a practical way to manage complexity. Frameworks like SMPTE ST 2110, IPMX, and NMOS provide a foundation that helps devices communicate without constant customization. Catherine Koutsaris, Product Marketing Manager at Matrox Video

Connectivity is where many of these decisions show up day to day. Teams are still working with SDI and HDMI while introducing Ethernet-based workflows. Bridging traditional signals into IP environments allows organizations to modernize at their own pace, without turning every upgrade into an overhaul. Ultimately, the goal isn’t just compatibility; it’s simplicity—simplifying design decisions, making installations easier to scale, and reducing the friction that often comes with hybrid infrastructures.

NMOS provides a common framework for discovery and connection management in IP environments, while open APIs allow systems from different manufacturers to integrate into control layers. Together, they make it easier to add new endpoints without changing how operators interact with the system. In a multi-standard world, interoperability isn’t just about making devices talk to each other; it’s about simplifying how systems are designed and operated as needs change.