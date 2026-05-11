Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Adam Sowers, Senior Manager of Business Development at Sony Electronics

Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Display products and solutions are designed to make interoperability and connectivity seamless, reliable, and practical every day, across devices, platforms, and workflows.

At the core is our commitment to open standards and cloud-native architectures. As a founding member of Open AV Cloud, we help to drive best practices around open ecosystems and interoperability for IP-based integrations, control, and monitoring that work across environments. This open approach reduces integration complexity, supports rapid scaling, and ensures customers can connect, manage, and evolve their AV systems without being locked into proprietary silos.

As a founding member of Open AV Cloud, we help to drive best practices around open ecosystems and interoperability for IP-based integrations, control, and monitoring that work across environments. Adam Sowers, Senior Manager of Business Development at Sony Electronics

We further strengthen interoperability through the Sony BRAVIA Professional Display partner ecosystems. Pro BRAVIA displays are built to integrate effortlessly with leading collaboration, control, content management, and analytics partners. This robust ecosystem ensures consistent performance across meeting rooms, digital signage, classrooms, and mission-critical environments, while giving customers flexibility to choose best-of-breed solutions that fit their needs.

Together, Sony, Open AV Cloud, and the Pro BRAVIA partner ecosystems deliver dependable connectivity from edge to cloud. Devices communicate securely, data flows intelligently, and systems remain manageable at scale. The result is a connected experience that works day in and day out—simplifying deployment, enhancing reliability, and future-proofing investments.

By combining open platforms, best practices, trusted partnerships, and enterprise-grade hardware, we help organizations stay connected, interoperable, and ready for what’s next.