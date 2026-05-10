Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jakub Kolacz, Manager of Product Management Software at Sennheiser

Interoperability and connectivity are essential to modern AV environments, where organizations increasingly rely on a mix of technologies across rooms, campuses, and even continents. As a result, proprietary walled gardens are no longer a competitive differentiator; they are a liability. To address this, solution providers must prioritize open standards, vendor-agnostic architectures, and simplified device integration that works across the broader AV and IT ecosystem.

Solution providers must prioritize open standards, vendor-agnostic architectures, and simplified device integration that works across the broader AV and IT ecosystem. Jakub Kolacz, Manager of Product Management Software at Sennheiser

Ease of deployment is a critical factor. AV/IT teams need solutions that can be onboarded quickly, with minimal dependencies. Sennheiser's TeamConnect portfolio—including the TCC M beamforming ceiling microphone and TeamConnect Bar S and M, the first video bars with integrated Dante—delivers exactly this. With native Dante connectivity, Sennheiser devices integrate directly into existing IP audio ecosystems, reducing time and effort spent during installation. At the same time, beamforming technology isolates speech from background noise, ensuring every participant is heard clearly and consistently, both in-room and remotely.

As AV and IT infrastructures converge, centralized management and open APIs become equally important. Launched in February 2026, Sennheiser's DeviceHub provides a secure, cloud-based platform built on Microsoft Azure for real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and configuration across locations from any browser, with no software installation required. For teams that need deeper integration, the SSCv2 RESTful API follows open IT standards, enabling customers to connect Sennheiser devices into Crestron, Q-SYS, custom dashboards, or any platform via standard HTTP-based integration. Security is built in throughout: End-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, and GDPR-compliant data handling ensure deployments meet enterprise IT requirements.

Ultimately, Sennheiser's commitment to open interoperability—across Dante, open APIs, alliance partnerships with key control solutions providers, and secure cloud management—helps organizations build AV ecosystems that are connected, scalable, and ready for whatever comes next.