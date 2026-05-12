450 LG Displays Support Modern Learning

The Sahuarita Unified School District, located in Arizona, serves more than 6,300 students across 11 schools. After the community voted to approve a bond for the Sahuarita Schools, the school district modernized its classroom technology, expanding a successful pilot program into a district-wide installation of LG CreateBoard interactive displays.

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The classroom display technology across the district was aging and rapidly becoming obsolete. The district’s technology department determined that a change was necessary to bring its classrooms and quality of education into the 21st century in a way that was reliable, affordable, and future-proof.

During the initial planning phase for the bond, Sahuarita Intermediate School received donated funds and, under the leadership of its principal and with guidance from the district’s technology department, purchased LG CreateBoard interactive smart boards for selected classrooms as a pilot program. This initiative became the successful pilot program for the entire district. As the principal of Sahuarita Intermediate School explained there was a need for a solution that students and teachers alike would find easy to use and would stand up to the rigors of daily in-classroom education, but also ideal for other uses, such as lectures, group discussions, team collaboration, and school announcements.

As part of the planning for the bond, the district's technology department invited LG Electronics USA to provide a demo unit, which was presented to district and school administrators and teachers.

(Image credit: LG)

Several factors made the LG CreateBoard the clear choice. First, LG’s ongoing software updates future-proof the investment, providing long-term network security and asset protection. Additionally, Google interoperability was crucial, as the district had recently rolled out 5,600 Google Chromebooks to students. The LG CreateBoard’s versatile wireless Wi-Fi connectivity, compatible with Google Chrome OS, allows both teachers and students to connect from anywhere in the classroom or use it as a standalone device with access to the Google Workspace for Education tools provided by the district.

The chosen solution needed to connect with future technology and work with the district's existing equipment, such as document cameras and televisions. LG CreateBoards allow for easy camera connectivity, while HDMI and USB-C video inputs and outputs let teachers display content on other televisions in the room. Lastly, the district required a solution that was durable and robust in a real-world classroom environment, where many students and teachers will interact with it every day.

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Due to the success of the pilot program, the approved bond funds were used to purchase 450 LG CreateBoard interactive smart boards (75-inch models) for the entire district. These were installed over the past few months in classrooms, libraries, and all areas dedicated to instruction. The project was completed in the summer of 2025.

“As an early member in the LG Schools Program, Sahuarita School District is taking a proactive approach to exploring how technology can support student learning and teacher effectiveness,” said Victoria J. Sanville, director of public and corporate sector B2B channels at LG Electronics USA. “We’re proud to collaborate with them as they pilot new tools to enrich classroom experiences.”