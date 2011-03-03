Axiomtek All-In-One Display

- Axiomtek has released its all-in-one display OFP320, based on the second-generation Intel Core processor and compliant with Intel Corp.'s open pluggable specification design and development.
- Axiomtek said its aim is to provide digital signage integrators, software developers, and end-users a solution that enables scalable digital signage networks with industrial-grade hardware with remote-management capability. The OFP320 is compliant with Intel OPS design and development, allowing simplified system upgrade and maintenance for manufacturers and developers. The company said its new digital signage platform delivers optimal computing and graphics performance while helping to future-proof technology investments.
- "Built around the Intel OPS and Sandy Bridge architecture, the OFP320 pushed ahead with interoperability and delivered future-proofing technology for everyday digital signage applications." said Robert Wang, vice president of Sales & Marketing of the Touch Panel Computer Business Unit at Axiomtek.
- The open pluggable specification (OPS) helps standardize the design and development of digital signage devices and pluggable media players. Intel created the OPS to address the digital signage market fragmentation and simplify device installation, usage, maintenance and upgrades.
- Features:
- 31.5-inch all-in-one digital signage platform with Intel Open Pluggable Specification
- Second-generation Intel CoreTM i7 mobile processor and Intel QM67 chipset
- Pluggable engine box for easy system configuration and maintenance
- High performance Intel HD Graphics (3000)
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution
- Intel AMT 7.0 remote control management
- VESA FPMPMI-compliant flat panel mounting
