Wohler Announces AMP2-E16V Version

- Wohler Technologies has announced functional and operational enhancements to the company's flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor.
- On display at IBC2011, the new AMP2-E16V version 5 features a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions, greatly simplifying operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button. In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby® and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.
- Wohler's AMP2-E16V features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, metadata monitoring, loudness metering, audio routing and mix controls, and Dolby Zoom™ functions. In addition to enabling simultaneous multiformat monitoring for up to 16 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog, or TOSLINK inputs in any combination, the system enables concurrent loudness monitoring and complete mixing and routing freedom.
- Already capable of providing monitoring of SMPTE 2020 and Dolby audio signals, the AMP2-E16V now can use either Dolby metadata or SMPTE 2020 metadata to set the center and surround downmix levels. The system further automates operations through a new "AutoSet" button on the channel-cluster configuration screen. A click to the new button triggers the unit to name and arrange channel clusters automatically, based upon output selections in the monitor configuration menu.
- To ensure that operators can take advantage of new AMP2-E16V features and functionality with ease, Wohler has modified the unit for updating via the Wohler Update Manager software, either over a network or via a crossover cable. During the update process, the system saves any preset configurations and can download presets into other units for easy replication of standard configurations for any given facility or application. A series of new screens illustrates the status of updates as they progress.
- The version 5 update is available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V and AMP2-E16V owners and comes standard on all new AMP2-16V and AMP2-E16V units being shipped. Current customers can upgrade their existing units with version 5 features via the Wohler website, and the update will include all new features from the previous version 4 release as well.
- More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com
