Chief Embarks on 2012 Road Show

Chief is bringing its latest product offerings and service solutions to AV partners across the country with the 2012 Chief Road Show tour.

The Chief Road Show is visiting dealers across the United States from now through September with a stop at InfoComm in Las Vegas June 13-15. On the road are the new Interactive Accessories, Thinstall Swing Arms, Raxxess Series AV Rack Systems, Short Throw Projector Mounts and Fusion Flat Panel Mounting Solutions. Da-Lite Projection Screens will also make an appearance at many of the stops.

"The Chief team is always looking for new ways to share product solutions with our customers," said Laurie Englert, Chief’s vice president of marketing. "Over the years we’ve developed CTS certified training programs, expanded our online tool library, and created complete turnkey services like the new RackBuilder Delivered program which allows users to configure their rack online and have it delivered to them complete, saving an hour of install time. So why not go one step further and bring our products where it’s most convenient for them – at their door."

To share experiences from the road, the team has launched the Chief Road Show blog. The site is updated daily with new posts, photos, videos and tweets from the Road Show crew.