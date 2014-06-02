Primeview’s New 4K UHD Display Solutions

- Primeview USA has upgraded its line of 4K UHD line of 24/7 rated LED LCD solutions, offering customers a range of connectivity choices for installing ultra-high definition deployments: including HDBaseT, display port and HDMI 1.4.
- The 4K UHD HDBaseT line now features three sizes:
- 55” 4K LED LCD with HDBASET embedded, model# PRV554KLEDHDBT
- 65” 4K LED LCD with HDBASET embedded, model# PRV654KLEDHDBT
- 84” 4K LED LCD with HDBASET embedded, model# PRV844KLEDHDBT
- The 55" & 65” offerings, will be on display at the Infocomm 2014 PROAV trade show, June 18th-20th, in partnership with The HDBaseT Alliance (Booth #C6035) and with Haivision (Booth #N1247) at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.
- “With the addition of the Display Port & HDMI 1.4 to the existing HDBASET infrastructure, customers now have 3 options for connectivity from which to choose, making the PRIMEVIEW 4H UHD LED LCD line a versatile solution for a wide variety of commercial applications including shopping centers, gaming and hospitality, retail stores, security and mission-critical, military, healthcare and museums,” said Chanan Averbuch, Vice President of Sales at Primeview USA.
- Primeview 4K HDBaseT LED LCD Line is available through Primeview's network of authorized resellers around the world.