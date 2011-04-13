Free Webinar 4.26.11: The Educational Tech Shopping List for Lecture Capture

- Think technology could streamline the manpower it takes to put your courses online? Even automate it?
- Tom Kemp and his team at Ashland University thought the same thing, particularly in light of the increasing demand by nontraditional students for on-demand learning.
- He went looking for tools that would help them build a goof-proof, pain-free — and in some cases completely hands-free — technology-enhanced classroom. A space that would increase their recording capacity and ability to archive and distribute lecture captures, but decrease the amount of training time for staff, faculty, and students.
- Their search led them to the Mediasite lecture capture system integrated with room control panels, electronic whiteboards, ceiling-mounted microphones, in-class mounted confidence monitors, high-tech projectors, and motion-sensing wall-mounted cameras that auto-track the presenter.
- Since October 2007, when Ashland University went online with Mediasite lecture capture, their use has grown 230 percent with online content creation doubling every two years. Ashland has recorded over 4800 individual lectures and, with the new Camtasia/Mediasite integration, that number is expected to triple by 2013. Training time has been cut from 2 hours to 20 minutes.
- During a live webinar, Kemp will present his latest shopping list for automated lecture capture solutions and examples of room technology options that work. He will answer these questions:
- -How can you create a space that is user friendly to both the faculty and student end users?
- -How can we simplify the process of creating educational content and distributing it online?
- -What benefits and return on investment can you expect from an effective integration of Mediasite into the classroom?
- -What are the best room integrations ideas on a budget?
- -Are there applications for integrating Mediasite lecture capture within Medical Nursing Labs? What about Learning Management Suites, like Ashland's Angel LMS?
- -Can you decrease the time it takes to train faculty and staff to use classroom recording technologies?
- -Will you reduce the number of hours help desk staff spend to resolve lecture capture technology failures?