DSE 2013 Offers Hardware, Software and Connectivity Seminar

Digital Signage Expo will present an all-new comprehensive four-part Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar Program that will showcase the latest technologies in software, video players, video walls, and streaming video technologies.

Because hardware, software and connectivity choices are evolving rapidly, DSE’s Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar Program—to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013—is designed to help network operators and administrators sort through the wealth of choices to better identify what will work for them.

Topics to be covered include:

* How to assess and choose the right software for your project

* How to build hardware specs and choose the right digital signage player

* Best practices for adding live video

* Advances in multi-display technologies

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said,

“The pace at which new technologies are being introduced can be overwhelming for end-users, digital network operators and systems integrators and installers whose job it is not only to manage their organization’s or clients’ networks, but also to ensure operating efficiencies that meet management goals. This seminar program is designed to keep them on top of their game and give them the information they need to make knowledgeable decisions going forward.”

For industry professionals who have obtained Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification, each seminar they attend counts toward one DSEG renewal credit.