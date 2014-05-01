Pakedge C36 Wireless Controller

- The Pakedge C36 controller enables enterprise level wireless networking while eliminating setup, maintenance, and support complexity in networks of up to thirty wireless access points (WAPs). Key features include:
- · Intuitive wizards and GUIs eliminate guesswork and errors while reducing setup time from hours to minutes
- · Interactive, graphical signal coverage “heat maps”, overlaid on user supplied floor plans, simplify WAP placement, eliminate dead spots, and prevent overbuying WAPs
- · Management dashboard provides real time status reporting
- · Automatic channel selection and band steering minimizes interference for seamless wireless performance
- · Device blacklisting, rogue WAP detection, WAP scheduling, and guest network management enhances network security