Optoma Launches Rewards Program, Intros New Projectors for Classroom and Corporate Environments

Optoma has announced three new projectors designed to bring dependability, adaptability and cutting-edge image technology into large classroom, corporate meeting room and training lab settings. The Optoma EH400+, W400+ and X400+ deliver powerful image performance with extensive connectivity options. In addition, the company is announcing the launch of Optoma Rewards, a premier partner rewards program offering unique promotions and other partner benefits.

The Optoma EH400+, W400+, and X400+ all feature an impressive 4,000 lumens and 22,000:1 contrast ratio to deliver rich and colorful images that can be further enhanced with Wall Color Adjustment. With a 1.3x zoom, the new line of ProAV projectors offers installation flexibility, providing adaptability for a wide variety of classroom and corporate environments. The projectors are also equipped with a 10-watt speaker and extensive connectivity options including two HDMI ports, VGA-in, Composite Video, USB Power and more for delivery of immersive presentations and video content. A VGA Wireless Dongle and HDCast Pro are optional, and allow for wireless streaming and mirroring, further enhancing content delivery options.

Optoma EH400+, W400+, and X400 specifications:

Brightness: 4,000 lumens

Contrast Ratio: 22,000:1

Displayable Colors: 1.07 billion

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 native

The EH400+ is a 1080p projector with a native resolution of 1920x1080 and is available for an estimated street price of $799. The W400+ is a WXGA projector with a native resolution of 1280x800 and is available for an estimated street price of $699, while the X400+ is an XGA projector with a native resolution of 1024x768 and is available for an estimated street price of $599. The new line of projectors is available through authorized dealers including CDW, PC Nation and Projector Superstore.

Optoma Launches Partner Rewards Program

Optoma Rewards, Optoma’s new partner rewards program, brings product and promotion spotlights, news bulletins, marketing assets and other resources to valued Optoma partners. The program features an easy-to-use portal where users can claim lucrative SPIF rewards, and learn about key Optoma programs and promotional offers as well as access and download exclusive Optoma materials for use in growing sales. Featuring SPIF rewards up to $200 per unit sold, Optoma Rewards makes it easy for ProAV partners to profit from every qualified sale. For more information, and to enroll in this premier program for Optoma partners, visit https://www.optomarewards.com.

“We are excited to launch the partner rewards program to bring exclusive promotions and enhanced resources to our valued partners,” said Maureen Schmidt, vice president of North American sales, Optoma Technology. “We are working closely with our partners to ensure we understand their needs and can deliver not only the most cutting-edge, well-priced products, but also an enhanced level of service and support.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com.