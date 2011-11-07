Hitachi Releases Networkable Portable Projectors

Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has announced the availability of its CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN networkable mobile projectors, two new models that offer versatile networking and connectivity options for business and educational applications.
- The CP-X3021WN networkable mobile projector.
- The 3LCD projectors provide a host of upgraded performance and convenience features, and combine image quality with ease of use and Intelligent Eco environmentally friendly operation.
- Both projectors incorporate Hitachi’s new Intelligent Eco feature, which automatically changes the brightness of the lamp according to the level of the input signal. The lamp becomes brighter when the input signal is high and dimmer when the input signal is low, reducing energy consumption and conserving lamp life. The CP-X3021WN delivers 3,200 ANSI lumens brightness while the CP-X2521WN provides 2,700 ANSI lumens.
- The CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN offer extensive networking capabilities. Both projectors can be remotely controlled via a local area network (LAN) connection. In addition, both models have encrypted wireless computer connection capability via an optional available USB wireless adapter (model USB-WL-11N). The CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN can project the same computer image to a maximum of 12 projectors simultaneously via a network, a useful feature for seminars, shareholders’ meetings, campus meeting and other activities. In addition, the images from up to four computers can be projected onto the four quarters of a screen. A Moderator Control Mode (MC Mode) lets a moderator control the output of up to 50 computers through the network into the projector.
- Both projectors feature Hitachi’s Campus Notification System (CNS), now with an audio alert function, for sending campus-wide announcements and important messages throughout a local area network. Both models’ PC-Less Presentation feature enables users to project images directly from a USB drive or other USB storage device, eliminating the need to connect a laptop or desktop computer.
- The lightweight, compact CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN are designed for total ease of use with a new graphical user interface (GUI) that can be displayed in 31 languages. Both projectors provide a 2000:1 contrast ratio and XGA resolution. Both include a USB computer connection and an RJ-45 jack for network connectivity, along with HDMI, component, S-video and composite video inputs, with RGB inputs and outputs, audio connections, and an RS-232C port. The CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN also have a built-in amplifier and speaker and a microphone input. Both models have an audio pass-through function that enables the audio to play through the projector’s audio output even in standby mode when only sound is required.
- An upgraded Template function displays white or black lines to make writing on a whiteboard or blackboard easier, and can display a moveable world map. The CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN provide improved Zoom functions to zero in on a desired portion of an image. An Input Source Naming function lets the user customize the names of input sources. Both projectors come with a remote that provides MyMemory, MyText, MySource and MyScreen buttons for fast access to frequently used functions and sources. Both include automatic vertical Keystone correction, a Kensington slot, closed captioning capability and additional features. Both models have a newly redesigned chassis that directs the air exhaust from the front rather than the back, to not disturb audience members who are sitting close to the back of the projector.
- The CP-X3021WN and CP-X2521WN are compatible with Crestron RoomView software that enables them to integrate seamlessly with a Crestron control system.