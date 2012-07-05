DPAA Fall Summit Oct. 16

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) annual Digital Media Summit will be held October 16 at the New York Hilton in New York City. The day–long event will examine topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement and planning strategies, and feature case studies presented by leading national advertisers. An exhibit hall also will be open to attendees.

The DPAA's Digital Media Summit will be held back-to-back with Strategy Institute's 7th Annual Digital Signage Investor Conference, slated for October 17-18 in New York. The forum will bring together the industry's leaders for discussion on investment match-up and business strategies.

Susan Danaher, President of the DPAA, said, "All of us at the DPAA look forward to an even more successful Digital Media Summit this year as we move to a larger venue that will enable us to enhance the day-long experience in a variety of ways. We are pleased to once again hold our event back-to-back with Strategy Institute's conference, a move that was a tremendous win for everyone last year."