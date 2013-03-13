Atlona to Participate in Epson Integration Certification Technology Showcase

- Atlona will be participating in the Epson Integration Certification Technology Showcase tour beginning on March 20 in Long Beach, Calif. On the tour, Atlona will make stops in five U.S. locations to display its HDCAT family of products. At each event, Atlona will lead a 45-minute breakout session titled "Extending, Splitting, & Connecting in the Digital Age," which focuses on their HDBaseT technology for AV system installations and modern digital applications.
- Epson Integration Certification has been an industry-recognized training program for the past four years, providing hands-on training to its industry partners in a classroom-style setting. The program has evolved into the Epson Integration Certification Technology Showcase, a tour introducing new pro-AV solutions, along with training sessions for resellers, end-users, and consultants.
- "We are excited to have Atlona as a participating manufacturer in the newly revamped Epson Certification Expo," said Michael Cho, CTS — senior engineer and consultant liaison, Epson. "The event provides a showcase featuring the latest technology, products, and solutions for the pro-AV industry from Epson as we unveil our new Pro G models of HDBaseT projectors, which are compatible with Atlona's HDBaseT family of matrix switchers."
- "The Epson tour will be the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest HDBaseT products from Epson, which pair with any of Atlona's recently introduced HDBaseT family of PRO3HD matrix switchers, HDCAT distribution amplifiers, and HDTX boxes," said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO, Atlona. "Our breakout sessions will provide further education for both current and new adopters of HDBaseT."
- More information about the Epson roadshow, including dates, cities, and updates, can be found at www.epson.com/eic.
