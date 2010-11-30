Christie Digital and Spinitar Co-Host 3D Event

- La Mirada, CA--Christie and Christie authorized dealer Spinitar are teaming up to bring the public an up close look at the latest 3D technology by Christie. The two-day event, which is the first stop on Christie’s “Solutions that Rock Tour”, is set to be hosted at the Hilton Suites in Anaheim, CA December 8-9, 2010. Day one is a pre-show tour that will be open to the public while day two is reserved for invited guests only. All attendees will visit four private VIP areas and receive a hands-on demonstration of Christie’s latest display technologies and solutions.
- The event’s first VIP section called the 3D Projection Area, combines Aspen Media and XpanD to showcase a complete solution that includes content and server technology. Next is the M-series area which features edge-blended projection technology and Vista Spyder in order to depict high density pixel images and provide solutions for multi-display scaling and multi-format routing changes. The third VIP section, Christie E Series 1 Chip DLP area, will allow guests to learn the advantages of 1-chip DLP technology for high usage applications and rich color options. Last but not least is the LCD Projection and Software Solutions area which will provide attendees with a demonstration of Christie’s newest software Road Tools 2.0.
Those interested in attending the pre-show tour open to the public on December 8, 2010 from 4p-8p can register for the event or learn more at http://info.christiedigital.com/m/378/38870/.