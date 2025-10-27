Christie Projectors Illuminate 'Revisiting Journey to the West'

Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors are delivering a dazzling fusion of art, technology, and natural beauty in “Revisiting Journey to the West,” a new immersive nighttime attraction at the famed Doupotang Waterfall in Guizhou province.

[WATCH: An Alien Invasion Engulfs Times Square... Thanks to This 3D Billboard]

Transforming one of the original filming locations of the classic TV series into a luminous stage, “Revisiting Journey to the West” invites audiences to rediscover familiar tales through a spectacular interplay of light and water. Powered by seven Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors installed and commissioned by Shenzhen Guangming Huachuang Technology, the large-scale outdoor production combines live performance, projection mapping, mechanical staging, and audience interactivity. Using light as its brush and the waterfall as its canvas, it reimagines the legendary 7th century pilgrimage of the Buddhist monk Xuanzang from China to India in search of sacred scriptures, immersing audiences in his epic westward journey from a striking first-person perspective.

“The Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors delivered exceptional brightness and color fidelity, perfectly realizing the director’s vision across every detail from the cascading waterfall to the cliff-face imagery,” said Di Zhang, spokesperson for Guangming Huachuang. “This landmark project showcases how technology can elevate artistic storytelling while pushing new boundaries in cultural integration, creative design, and technical excellence within China’s cultural tourism sector.”

“We’re thrilled to see the Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors bring this visually and culturally significant production to life," Gene Wang, director of Pro AV Sales for China, Christie, added. "It highlights Christie’s technological leadership in cultural tourism and outdoor immersive entertainment, and reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering creativity through innovation.”

The installation features three Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors blending imagery spanning 183 feet in width and 42 feet in height across the waterfall; another three illuminating a 137x32-foot water curtain; and one bringing vivid detail to a 65x41-foot cliff-face Buddha image. Christie’s advanced warping and multi-projector blending tools ensured sharp, vibrant visuals even on moving water and rugged rock surfaces.

Project execution followed a meticulously coordinated process ranging from precision surveying and 3D simulation to optimize brightness, geometry, and color accuracy, to agile deployment using modular installations across multiple sites. Custom IP65-rated enclosures ensured reliable outdoor performance, while Guangming Huachuang’s team collaborated with the creative producers to fine-tune projection effects and provide comprehensive training for long-term operational stability.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The result is a vivid demonstration of how advanced projection technology can transform natural landscapes into immersive cultural experiences. Since its debut, “Revisiting Journey to the West” has won the China Lighting Award (Second Prize) and the Aladdin Magic Lamp Award for Outstanding Lighting Project. It is also recognized as a national pilot for immersive tourism and among Ctrip’s Top 100 Asian Night Tourism Attractions for 2025.