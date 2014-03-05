Shure Releases Wireless Workbench 6.9

- Shure Incorporated has released Wireless Workbench 6.9, a software solution that maximizes the efficiency and flexibility of Shure wireless microphone systems by helping to coordinate, monitor, and control extensive wireless configurations from a convenient computer interface, the company says.
- Building on the features of Wireless Workbench 6, version 6.9 now offers customizable alerts, enabling users to configure thresholds to trigger hardware alerts for remaining battery life, low RF or ShowLink levels, and audio signal issues. For easy monitoring, these interference and hardware alerts are clearly visible from the toolbar.
- For additional enhanced usability, Wireless Workbench 6.9 also offers an improved user interface for more efficient channel management. With newly-added spectrum data from more countries, the software lets users identify channel locations for better frequency coordination and planning. Also new to the update is the ability to accept imported scan files with any frequency step size and interval.
- “Wireless Workbench is ideal for anyone who wants to take control of their wireless systems,” said Erik Vaveris, category director for Wireless Products at Shure. “Enhancing our Wireless Workbench software with alerts management in 6.9 is like adding a check engine light that is right in front of you at all times. The feature flags real-time issues—whether it’s a low battery on a transmitter or low RF signal—and alerts you no matter where you are within the interface, providing an easier way to effectively manage wireless systems.”
- With the availability of Wireless Workbench 6.9, Shure has also launched a new and improved online resource—Wireless Workbench Forum. This new forum is the only place for a free download of Wireless Workbench 6.9 as well as revision updates, help guides, and tutorials. Additionally, this community lets users receive the latest news, post questions, and interact with other Wireless Workbench experts.
- “Our wireless customers have many needs in this challenging spectrum environment”, said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications at Shure. “With Wireless Workbench 6.9, we meet their need for software innovation, and we are pleased to provide a forum where our customers can learn about and discuss the wireless issues that are important to them.”
- Wireless Workbench 6.9 is compatible with Shure systems that include Axient Wireless Management Network, UHF-R Wireless System, ULX-D Digital Wireless System, and PSM 1000 Personal Monitoring System. Shure recommends users download the newly-released Shure Update Utility for more streamlined firmware and software updates. Wireless Workbench 6.9 is supported on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 8.1 as well as Mac OS 10.6.8, 10.7, 10.8, and 10.9.