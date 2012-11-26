Atlona Shipping New Eight-Zone HDMI Matrix Switcher

Atlona is now shipping its AT-H2H-88M 8x8 HDMI matrix switcher, which is designed for signal routing in professional installations. The AT-H2H-88M is bolstered with advanced features such as EDID management, S/PDIF audio loop outs, multiple control interfaces, in-field upgradable firmware, and Audio Return Channel (ARC).



"Adding more flexibility to our switcher lineup, the AT-H2H-88M brings the same advanced features to eight zones, accommodating the signal routing needs for larger projects," said Steve Heintz, senior product manager, Atlona.

The AT-H2H-88M's advanced EDID management feature ensures compatibility across multiple display types, sends communication between sources and displays, and automatically provides a compatible EDID at start up. The unit also features an EDID learning function that can be customized for any connected component such as AVRs, set-top boxes, and TVs. S/PDIF port loop-outs allow audio distribution to zone amplifiers or A/V receivers within a rack, while the video signal is routed via the HDMI output to the zone display. The S/PDIF output supports digital audio signals up to Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1.

With multiple control interfaces such as RS-232, IR, and the front panel — with future updates for TCP/IP control through the unit's Ethernet port — this 8x8 HDMI matrix switcher was developed with professional needs in mind. In addition, the AT-H2H-88M features a field-serviceable firmware port that allows for quick and easy upgrades.