Matrox Avio KVM Extenders

Matrox Avio F125 fiber-optic KVM extenders separate dual HD or single 4K Ultra HD video, keyboard, mouse, stereo analog audio and USB 2.0 devices from a computer, providing real-time control of high-performance workstations located up to 6 miles away. The transmitter/receiver pair extends two single-link DVI (2x1920x1200) or one dual-link DVI (2560x1600 or 4096x2160) video, and multiple high-speed USB 2.0 compliant devices from the host computer by up to 1312 ft (400 m) over multimode cable and 6.2 mi (10 km) over single-mode cable. Avio F125 stands out for its ability to transmit all signals with zero compression and zero latency on a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable.